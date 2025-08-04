Application security, AI/ML, Black Hat
AI in AppSec takes center stage: What to watch for at Black Hat USA 2025
As AI adoption accelerates across the software development lifecycle, so too do concerns about the security of applications built with — and powered by — large language models and autonomous agents. At Black Hat USA 2025, these concerns are being addressed more directly than in prior years, with OWASP’s GenAI Security Project now playing a central role in defining how the cybersecurity industry approaches risk in AI-enabled applications.
Together, these materials aim to give application security and DevSecOps teams a roadmap for integrating AI into secure development practices. OWASP is also hosting a dedicated GenAI Security Briefing + Beer event on August 9 for in-person discussion and networking.Related: OWASP Unpacks GenAI Security’s Biggest Risks to LLMs
The OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications, which identifies key vulnerabilities such as prompt injection, insecure plugin design, and over-permissive model behaviors. A Guide to Securing Agentic Applications, released in late July, focused on AI agents that operate autonomously or as part of multi-agent workflows. A growing body of reference tools, including a Threat & Mitigation Taxonomy and Data Security Best Practices.
These sessions, while not branded as OWASP-led, reflect many of the concerns captured in the GenAI Security Project’s guidance — including the challenges of securing data pipelines, ensuring provenance in model inputs and outputs, and designing for interpretability and auditability.Related: Why AI Breaks the Traditional Security Stack—and How to Fix It
“Debunking AI Myths & Misconceptions” – which includes discussion of inflated vendor claims and the gap between AI capabilities and security realities. “Building an Anti-Fragile Security Operations Program in the AI Era” – focused in part on how AI-generated telemetry and actions can complicate attack detection and response. “Can Enterprises Build Their Own AI SOC?” – an exploration of autonomous security tooling and its implications for governance and control.
