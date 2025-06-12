Threat Management

Adversaries evolve: Translating M-Trends 2025 into cyber resilience strategies

The following is a summary of a June 9 webcast with Enterprise Security Weekly Host Adrian Sanabria and Christopher Porter, Head of International Security Cooperation at Google Cloud.

Emerging threat landscape

Cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and multifaceted. Info stealer malware, cyber extortion, and zero-day exploits are now primary attack vectors. Attackers are no longer just encrypting data but stealing and threatening to expose sensitive information across various industries.

Nation-state actors, particularly from China, are investing heavily in developing exploits, with commercial surveillance firms also contributing to the proliferation of advanced attack techniques.

The power of context in threat intelligence

Understanding the broader context of cyber threats is crucial for effective defense. Organizations must move beyond quantitative threat intelligence and focus on relevance, quality, and specific environmental factors.

A strong internal threat intelligence team, combined with comprehensive external threat feeds, can help organizations better understand attacker motivations, potential targets, and likely next steps.

Emerging AI technologies are showing promise in automating contextual threat analysis and improving rapid detection.

Strategic cybersecurity recommendations

Effective cybersecurity requires a holistic approach centered on identity management, proper cloud configuration, and robust policies.

Key recommendations include:

  • Implementing strict user permissions
  • Eliminating excessive access rights
  • Enforcing multi-factor authentication
  • Creating policies that prevent credential misuse.

    • Organizations should focus on shrinking the operational space for attackers by continuously improving security practices and maintaining a proactive, context-aware defense strategy.

    Bill Brenner

    InfoSec content strategist, researcher, director, tech writer, blogger and community builder. Senior Vice President of Audience Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance.

    Related

    Novel attacks launched by ex-Black Basta members

    Threat actors previously associated with the Black Basta ransomware gang have continued leveraging Microsoft Teams phishing alongside Python script execution in new intrusions, indicating the ongoing regrouping of the ransomware operation following a steep decline stemming from its internal chat log leak earlier this year, The Hacker News reports.

    Related Events

    Get daily email updates

    SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

    By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    Related Terms

    BackdoorBotnetCorruptionCovert ChannelsDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDictionary AttackDomain Hijacking

    You can skip this ad in 5 seconds