You Don’t Talk to Strangers, So Why Does Your Internet?

The bounds of traditional network security have been blurred by technological advancement. The inception of the internet marked a revolutionary milestone, driven by the desire to empower human communication and connectivity on a global scale. However, its architects couldn’t have foreseen all of the security challenges that would arise from its creation. Today, we face a formidable challenge: what was once a tool intended for seamless interaction has now become fertile ground for cyber threats and malicious actors.

The childhood rule of "don't talk to strangers" has long been a fundamental lesson in personal safety—the same principle can also be applied to cybersecurity. Just as we teach our children to be wary of unknown individuals, we must now adopt similar caution in our digital interactions. By reimagining cybersecurity through this lens, we can prioritize the integrity and security of our networks, ensuring that every entity within our digital environments is known and trusted.

The Flawed Foundations of the Internet

The origins of the internet trace back to the early days of computing and communication technologies. In the late 1960s, ARPANET, the precursor to the modern internet, was developed by the Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense. This initiative marked the beginning of a new era in global connectivity, driven by key milestones like the adoption of Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) in the 1980s and the World Wide Web's launch in the 1990s. These developments transformed the internet into an essential tool for communication and commerce, yet security concerns were largely overlooked during its early growth.

Initially, the internet relied on Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4), which provided a limited address space of around 4 billion addresses. As the internet grew, Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) was introduced to address this limitation, offering a virtually boundless pool of addresses. However, this vast increase—from 4 billion to approximately 340 undecillion addresses—has created new challenges. The sheer number of IP addresses complicates the identification and management of potential threats, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish and monitor "strangers" within this space.

Strangers Not Welcome: A New Approach to Internet Security

The concept of “don’t talk to strangers” addresses a fundamental flaw in the TCP/IP framework that has long enabled attackers to exploit the internet’s very foundation. This simple, yet highly effective approach ensures your device won’t communicate with a destination, or endpoint, it doesn’t recognize, proactively blocking unknown entities from engaging with your network. In other words, when you mitigate that fundamental flaw, you are essentially closing the door for attackers.

We’ve repeatedly seen how employing the “don’t talk to strangers” philosophy can protect both consumers and organizations alike—even against threats that may not initially be on anyone’s radar. For instance, we had a client experience a phishing attempt that targeted one of its executives with a seemingly legitimate Excel spreadsheet. Traditional security measures, such as endpoint protection and email security, failed to catch the threat, as the macro within the spreadsheet was designed to reach out to command and control to fetch additional payloads. By implementing the “don’t talk to strangers” approach, the client was able to stop the attack in its tracks, preventing what could have been a significant breach.

Another enterprise manufacturing client experienced over 5,000 attempted infections after implementing “don’t talk to strangers.” Despite these ongoing attacks, they haven’t been compromised again. Why? This approach doesn’t just block the initial threat—it imposes a cost on attackers by cutting off their ability to communicate with their intended target. This cost essentially discourages further attempts and protects the organization from persistent threats.

Putting “Don’t Talk to Strangers” into Practice

To effectively adopt the “don’t talk to strangers” philosophy, businesses should follow a few practical steps to ensure comprehensive protection against cyber threats:

Task Separation to Dedicated Devices: Sensitive tasks, such as financial transactions, should be performed on separate devices specifically designated for these purposes. For instance, conducting banking transactions on an iPad, which is actually considered one of the safest end user devices for sensitive information processing, that has no other apps and minimal attack surface can greatly reduce risk.

Sensitive tasks, such as financial transactions, should be performed on separate devices specifically designated for these purposes. For instance, conducting banking transactions on an iPad, which is actually considered one of the safest end user devices for sensitive information processing, that has no other apps and minimal attack surface can greatly reduce risk. Use of End-to-End Encrypted Channels: Establish a process where critical actions, like wire transfers, are verified through a separate, secure communication channel. For example, confirming wire details via a phone call using an end-to-end encrypted app, such as Signal, before proceeding with the transaction.

Establish a process where critical actions, like wire transfers, are verified through a separate, secure communication channel. For example, confirming wire details via a phone call using an end-to-end encrypted app, such as Signal, before proceeding with the transaction. Disabling Remote Access on Main Workstations: Prevent unauthorized access by disabling all forms of remote access, like Microsoft Remote Assistance, on primary workstations. This reduces the risk of attackers gaining control through social engineering tactics or phishing attempts.

Prevent unauthorized access by disabling all forms of remote access, like Microsoft Remote Assistance, on primary workstations. This reduces the risk of attackers gaining control through social engineering tactics or phishing attempts. Using Dedicated Devices for Conferencing Tools : If you look back at recent headlining attacks, virtual conference platforms have been a persistent channel for hackers. That’s why it’s crucial to limit the use of video conferencing and collaboration tools, like Zoom or Microsoft Teams, to dedicated devices, preventing potential vulnerabilities in these tools from being exploited on your main workstations.

: If you look back at recent headlining attacks, virtual conference platforms have been a persistent channel for hackers. That’s why it’s crucial to limit the use of video conferencing and collaboration tools, like Zoom or Microsoft Teams, to dedicated devices, preventing potential vulnerabilities in these tools from being exploited on your main workstations. User Education and Awareness Training: While awareness training alone is not foolproof (even the super aware can get hit with a targeted attack!), it’s still crucial for those who handle sensitive information. Ensure that key personnel are trained to identify a potential threat and respond efficiently.

By incorporating these practical measures, businesses can gain a more proactive cybersecurity posture and safeguard their valuable assets.

The Future of Internet Security

While the early days of the internet were marked by an exciting, free-for-all spirit, the reality is that we're now in a world where threats are persistent and evolving. The key to achieving peace of mind lies in imposing costs on attackers at every layer of security. Without this multi-layered approach, we will continue to face an uphill battle against cyber threats.

Ultimately, we must accept that the internet has transformed from a space of uninhibited exploration to a battleground where security is paramount. While we can't return to the simpler times of 1985, we can take decisive steps to secure our networks, protect our data and ensure that the digital landscape remains a place for innovation and commerce. By acknowledging the necessity of imposing costs on attackers and addressing security as proactive, we take a crucial step toward safeguarding our future in the digital age.