Turning a cybersecurity breach into a win: Steps to take in the first 24 hours

COMMENTARY: This past January, the World Economic Forum (WEF) released findings that 60% of organizations cite geopolitical tensions as having impacted their cybersecurity strategy. The report elaborates that while 66% of organizations expect the pressures of AI adoption to exacerbate security challenges, only 37% report having processes in place to assess whether these tools are safe for employees to use.

The risks are known, but the threat response playbooks are only beginning to catch up.

Nobody wants a breach. But if it happens, which it will eventually, how you recover becomes your most powerful competitive advantage.

The era of breach inevitability

The breach itself is no longer the sole crisis. The true test is how fast and how well your organization recovers technically, operationally, and reputationally . The steps your security team takes in the first 24 hours provides a preview into the long-term endurance of an operation.

Modern security threats are layered, persistent, and accelerating. Phishing and ransomware still dominate headlines, but the most dangerous breaches are often quiet, systemic, and multi-pronged. Geopolitically motivated attacks , compromised third-party software, insider errors, and infrastructure disruptions all represent growing vectors.

The biggest cost is rarely the technical impact alone. It’s lost trust, reputational damage, and regulatory scrutiny.

Recovery takes disciplineThe strength of that discipline is revealed not in a quarterly audit but in the moment something goes wrong.

Response is reputation

Every incident is both a test and a training ground.

Every breach is a technical challenge. But just as importantly, it’s a moment of cultural and reputational clarity.

Did leadership take ownership? Were communications — both external and internal — clear, timely, tactical, and prescriptive? Did the organization demonstrate that it was prepared — not just hopeful?

What people remember isn’t just what happened. It’s how you responded.

A well-coordinated breach response is about building confidence under pressure.

Data governance is the blueprint for recovery

The most trusted organizations are rarely the ones with perfect records. They’re the ones that respond with honesty, accountability, and a visible plan.

When a breach occurs, there is no all-in-one recovery button. There is only clarity or chaos, depending on how well your systems, teams, and priorities have been prepared.

This is where data governance becomes your most critical recovery asset.

What data matters most? Who owns it? How fast must it return to service?

At its core, data governance answers three questions:

Organizations that have asked and answered these questions in advance move faster and with more confidence when systems go down.

Recovery isn’t just about full system restore. In most scenarios, especially in the first few hours, it’s about making targeted decisions: restoring identity systems so people can log in; bringing back executive mailboxes so communication resumes; safeguarding customer records and access logs to meet compliance.The key is intelligent prioritization.

Object-based recovery — a model that allows organizations to recover specific users, files, or applications without waiting on entire systems — gives you that flexibility.

Prioritize integrity over speed

It turns an overwhelming incident into a sequence of actions, not a wall of uncertainty.

Speed without context, without verification or communication, can make things worse.

In the first hours after a breach is discovered, leadership often feels pressure to restore everything, immediately. But rushing recovery without clear priorities can amplify risk, introduce errors, and signal disorganization.During high pressure situations, calibration is key. Speed without context, without a pre-established plan, can exacerbate an already challenging situation. An established data governance program, knowing what data is critical for businesses, will support a more phased restoration.

Start with the highest-leverage systems: identity management, internal comms, regulatory logging. Restore executive access first to support decision-making and stakeholder engagement. Use object-based workflows to deliver small, visible wins quickly such as re-enabling payroll systems or customer support queues.

Some suggestions:

Test your recovery before it’s real

These stabilizing, well-sequenced actions demonstrate operational maturity to both internal and external stakeholders.

The worst time to discover that your recovery plan doesn’t work is in the middle of a breach.Teams that only rehearse in theory often learn too late that backup systems are incomplete, dependencies are unclear, or recovery steps are missing entirely.

Run full restoration drills. These exercises should take place in an isolated environment to ensure backups, configurations, and dependencies work together as intended. Simulate partial failures. Practice object-based recovery of a single application, service, or user group to validate targeted restoration. Stress test communications workflows. Confirm that decision-makers, board members, and frontline teams know exactly how and when they’ll be informed. Document recovery times. Measure how long it actually takes to restore critical systems so leadership has realistic timelines. Rotate scenarios. Alternate between ransomware, insider threat, and infrastructure failure to prepare for different breach types.

Ahead-of-time testing turns your governance plan from a document into a muscle memory:

Seven tactical moves to make in the first 24 hours

The goal is to build the reflexes and confidence to act decisively when every second counts. When you’ve tested recovery ahead of time, the first hours of a breach are execution rather than guesswork.

A cybersecurity breach doesn’t wait for the right timing. When it happens, every minute matters even though not every action is equal.

The first 24 hours are about containment, clarity, and control. Rushing to recover everything at once can cause more damage than the breach itself. The real objective is to stabilize operations, build confidence, and prevent further spread or confusion.

1. Contain the threat

Here are seven tactical moves that anchor an effective response:

2. Validate backup integrity

Immediately isolate affected systems, whether that means segmenting networks, disabling compromised accounts, or suspending integrations that may serve as attack pathways. If credentials have been exposed, revoke access broadly and assume compromise until proven otherwise. Work closely with forensic experts to ensure logs and indicators of compromise are preserved for investigation. Be deliberate and documented.

Do not rush to restore systems without first confirming that your backups are intact — and uncompromised.

Data has not been encrypted, deleted, or altered by the attacker Restore points are current and complete The recovery process itself does not reintroduce vulnerabilities

This means checking that:

3. Restore mission-critical access

Restoration should begin only when you are confident in both data quality and system safety.

You don’t need to bring everything back online immediately. In fact, you shouldn’t.

Identity and access management (IAM) Internal communications (e.g., email, messaging) Core tools that enable coordination (e.g., ticketing, logging, security operations)

Focus instead on restoring the systems that hold your operation together:

4. Engage the board early

For high-leverage wins, object-based recovery can help you restore a small number of essential users or services first, rather than waiting on full infrastructure rebuilds.

What happened (to the extent currently known) What has been contained What systems are affected What immediate steps are underway What outside support (e.g., legal, forensics, regulators) has been activated

Share a concise, factual update with your board as soon as possible. Include:

5. Initiate coordinated communications

Boards have a growing fiduciary and regulatory obligation to oversee cyber risk response. Early communication helps demonstrate diligence, align decision-making, and reduce exposure.

Misalignment during a breach is a risk vector of its own. Once the initial assessment and containment steps are underway, activate your external communications playbook.

Legal, PR, and customer-facing teams should have access to aligned messaging, grounded in fact, free of speculation, and sensitive to the expectations of regulators, partners, and customers alike.

6. Assess human factors

The tone and timing of your communications will shape external perception just as much as the breach itself. Communicate early, update frequently, and be honest about what’s known and what’s still under investigation.

Most breaches involve some degree of human error, whether it's a compromised credential, a missed update, or an untrained response to a phishing attempt.

The behaviors that may have contributed to the breach Who had access to the affected systems When those users last completed training or MFA resets Any suspicious activity that preceded the incident

In the immediate aftermath of an attack, review:

7. Document everything

This isn’t about blame. It’s about visibility and continuous improvement. Recovery is about closing the gap that made this breach possible in the first place.

Timeline of detection, escalation, and response Communications sent internally and externally Technical actions taken (e.g., systems isolated, credentials revoked) Who made what decisions and when Supporting logs and forensic evidence

From the moment the breach is discovered, keep a meticulous record. This includes:

This documentation will become essential in the coming days — for insurance claims, legal reviews, post-mortems, and regulator briefings.

Final thoughts

A well-documented response shows not just that you acted — but that you acted with control.

Think of a breach as a recurring test of an organization’s discipline, coordination, and maturity.

The goal isn’t to eliminate every threat. That’s impossible.

The goal is to build the kind of resilience that turns disruption into demonstration — of control, of preparedness, and of trustworthiness.

Organizations that respond with clarity, speed, and composure aren’t just minimizing downtime. They’re sending a message: We planned for this. We’re still in control. We’re still worthy of your trust.

In cybersecurity, perfection is fiction. Recovery is what’s real, and it’s your differentiator.