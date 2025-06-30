Three ways to take the bite out of Scattered Spider

COMMENTARY: Scattered Spider has certainly lived up to its name. Taking a “one sector at a time” approach while leveraging tools from Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) provider DragonForce , the group targeted top brands in the telecom, finance, gaming, hospitality and retail industries before most recently creeping onto insurance companies and transportation industries.

As a result, a long list of victims have found themselves caught in the cybercriminal group’s web:

The retail industry ranks in the Top 10 of verticals for breaches , and 85% of insurance companies have experienced a cyberattack within the past year. Adversaries find these and the other targeted sectors appealing because of their reliance on customer data, interconnected systems, and third-party partners-suppliers. Regardless of their respective industries, the corporate victims have faced potential fallout in the form of business/technology disruptions, sales losses, reputational damage and data compromises.

Implement a threat-led strategy: A threat-led strategy should serve as the foundation for any monitoring/tracking and response plan; it includes these components:

So what can companies do to protect themselves and their customers? We recommend the following multi-layered plan for chief information security officers (CISOs) and their cyber threat intelligence (CTI) teams:

-- Asset management: tags, classifies and prioritizes the assets within the organization that bring the most risks, while identifying who owns – and is accountable – for what.

-- Exposure management: teams develop profiles of the estate/assets to distinguish the ones that are the most threat-relevant and exploitable.

Gather trusted research and intelligence: Teams should monitor adversarial activity via readily available open source intelligence (OSINT) and the dark web, to track cyber criminals’ chatter in forums and review research about the latest indicators of compromise (IOCs) and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs). Sharing threat intelligence within the greater industry community remains critical for advancing collective defense capabilities while staying ahead of evolving attacks. Practice time-proven cyber hygiene: This would include multi-factor authentication (MFA), routine audits of inventory/logs, network segmentation, scheduled backups/recovery processes, regular patch management, EDR updates, and the disabling of unused ports to limit potential exposures.

-- Defense management: aligns security controls and tools with the exposure profile to achieve ideal managed detection and response (MDR) and endpoint detection and response (EDR). As with the other two components, teams should ensure that continuous, automated processes support all required steps.

It’s unclear where Scattered Spider will go next. And no sector should fool itself into thinking it’s immune. That’s why it’s essential to start with a comprehensive, threat-led strategy while staying on top of the most recent activity/patterns and practicing strong cyber hygiene. In doing so, Scattered Spider will find no opportunities to spin its web, and look elsewhere for new victims.

