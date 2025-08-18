Strength at home, power in the world

Every foreign policy decision shapes life at home. Jobs, healthcare, energy, and essential services are connected to trade, diplomacy, and security choices—and together, they form the backbone of national strength.

Bringing foreign policy home

The United States achieves its highest purpose on the world stage when foreign policy reinforces the foundations of American life—security, opportunity, and prosperity—creating a framework where global engagement directly benefits communities, families, and individuals. Its success is measured by the improvements it brings to people’s lives and the strength it lends to alliances and diplomacy.

Trade agreements, supply chain choices, and policies shaping energy, water, telecommunications, and transportation directly influence jobs, household costs, and access to essential services. These links define daily life and the country’s long-term resilience.

At the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology ( ICIT ), we see this intersection of domestic systems and global dynamics up close. Modernizing and securing energy grids, transportation networks, telecom systems, and water infrastructure demands both technical expertise and strategic foresight. These investments strengthen the services communities depend on and position the United States to compete in a world where infrastructure is a central tool of geopolitical influence. China’s Belt and Road Initiative is, at its core, a critical infrastructure strategy aimed at shaping global influence. The U.S. can lead with a different model—transparent, secure, and grounded in shared prosperity—by demonstrating at home what resilient, modern systems look like and then offering that capability globally.

Turning foreign policy into national strength

As Richard Haass emphasizes in Foreign Policy Begins at Home , “The United States cannot pursue its interests abroad effectively if it neglects the conditions that make its strength at home possible.” Jake Sullivan reinforces this point , observing that “economic policy and foreign policy are deeply intertwined, and choices in one sphere have real effects on the other.” Together, their insights underscore a guiding principle: the most effective U.S. foreign policy is built on strong, resilient foundations that directly benefit the American people while strengthening the nation’s role in the world.

When foreign policy is grounded in clear objectives and the realities of the American people—a population diverse in needs, perspectives, and circumstances—it becomes a driver of enduring strength. A people-centered lens reveals where policy delivers results felt every day: reliable services, economic stability, and secure communities. Aligning U.S. engagement abroad with these domestic realities produces outcomes that reinforce capacity at home and credibility overseas.

The distance between ambition and impact matters. Policies designed with an understanding of how communities function, where vulnerabilities lie, and which systems shape daily life turn global objectives into security, opportunity, and trust in the institutions that hold the nation together.

Emerging challenges—such as cybersecurity threats, global supply chain pressures, and the energy transition—make this alignment essential. A foreign policy that improves domestic conditions produces outcomes people can trust and rely on: secure energy and food supplies, stable markets, and stronger public institutions. These gains form the foundation of lasting strength and position the United States as a dependable, capable leader globally.

Practical steps forward

By emphasizing results that Americans can see and feel, foreign policy also fosters common cause with nations pursuing similar goals. Shared values, paired with tangible outcomes, build trust, promote cooperation, and strengthen collective security. Grounding U.S. engagement in the lived experiences of its people becomes a source of influence, resilience, and enduring strategic advantage.

Grounding foreign policy in the daily lives of Americans strengthens the nation’s foundations and its credibility abroad. Every decision in Washington—on trade, security, or development—affects households, businesses, and communities. When U.S. engagement abroad delivers visible benefits at home, it builds trust in institutions, sustains alliances, and preserves American influence.

Define Objectives Clearly – Frame strategic goals so they connect global priorities to domestic outcomes. Clear, plainspoken objectives ensure decisions advance both U.S. leadership and the well-being of citizens. Assess Domestic Effects – Evaluate how policies influence jobs, economic opportunity, security, and access to essential services. Grounding decisions in real conditions strengthens their relevance and impact. Balance Trade-offs Transparently – Strategic resources are finite. Effective policy demonstrates how investments abroad reinforce prosperity and security at home. Targeted, accountable aid programs are a proven example: reductions in U.S. global health funding, The Lancet reports, risk reversing progress in disease prevention, economic stability, and regional security—showing how well-designed aid can serve humanitarian aims while advancing U.S. strategic interests. Engage Stakeholders Broadly – Include perspectives from communities, industries, and citizens most affected by policy choices. Those closest to the impact often provide the clearest insight into what works. Measure Success Through Tangible Outcomes – Track improvements in security, opportunity, and quality of life. Policies that produce measurable benefits at home strengthen credibility abroad and reinforce U.S. leadership.

To put this principle into practice, policymakers can follow a framework that measures success by the results people experience:

Strength at home, leadership in the world

When foreign policy is consistently linked to results people can see and feel, it fortifies the United States from within and projects enduring strength on the global stage.

When foreign policy delivers clear, measurable benefits in daily life, it fortifies the nation from within. Communities that are secure, economically thriving, and supported by reliable systems form the foundation of national resilience. That resilience fuels diplomatic influence, economic power, and strategic reach abroad.

Every decision on trade, security, and international engagement can advance this dual purpose: promoting national interests while reinforcing the conditions that allow Americans to prosper. Leaders who connect global priorities to domestic opportunity and security inspire trust at home and credibility overseas. The United States earns respect when its leadership reflects the unity, confidence, and shared prosperity of its people.

The way forward is straightforward: design foreign policy that strengthens life at home while advancing the values that define U.S. leadership—opportunity, security, and mutual prosperity. Guided by these principles, America leads from a position of resilience, building partnerships and shaping a global environment where both Americans and their partners can thrive.