Six ways to protect C-suite execs from OSINT exploits

COMMENTARY: Today, organizations invest heavily in perimeter controls, EDR, and cloud security. Yet, many compromises step outside the tech bubble and begin far beyond the network – on the open web, in conference bios, people-search sites, and casual posts that mention senior leaders.

Adversaries then stitch together these artifacts to craft convincing pretexts, redirect payments, steal session tokens, or carry out doxing campaigns. Treating executive exposure as a first-class risk tightens the organization’s overall attack surface.

Here’s a concise explanation of the harm open source intelligence (OSINT) can inflict against leaders, followed by a practical checklist security teams can enforce without turning executives into full-time OpSec specialists.

Threat actors start with benign fragments, such as conference bios, vendor forms, and family mentions, and assemble them into detailed executive profiles. These insights power social engineering pretexts that reach staff with convincing authority, while exposed phone numbers enable spoofed calls, SIM-swap attempts, and fraudulent MFA resets.

Public traces also invite impersonation through cloned social accounts, fabricated statements, and disinformation seeded before earnings or deals. In severe cases, address or travel data translate digital exposure into physical risk. What seems like harmless visibility quickly becomes a cross-domain attack surface harboring technical, social, and personal dimensions.

Inventory and reduce public PII: Establish a quarterly cadence to map each executive’s exposed identifiers (phone, personal email, addresses, DOB, relatives, prior employers) across data brokers, social platforms, and search results. Submit removals where policies allow, document those that do not, and monitor for re-appearance. As part of this workflow, include this step-by-step resource on how to make your phone number private so staff can systematically suppress phone lookups that fuel SIM-swaps, callback scams, and MFA resets. Decouple personal and corporate identities: Enforce hard separation of personal and business accounts, devices, and recovery channels. Prohibit reuse of usernames, emails, or passkeys across contexts. Place executive personal email on a separate, well-managed domain to avoid pattern matching with the corporate namespace. For home networks, provision a managed router/VPN profile and segment smart-home devices from workstations. This reduces crossover risk, closes lateral-movement vectors from home to enterprise, and preserves a cleaner audit trail during incident response. Harden authentication and recovery flows: Prefer phishing-resistant MFA (FIDO2/WebAuthn) on all executive services; park SMS-based MFA as a last resort, and never expose the number publicly. Lock down password reset channels, remove knowledge-based questions, and pin recovery to hardware tokens plus offline codes stored in executive-protection escrow. Regularly rotate OAuth grants and app passwords, especially for calendar, travel, and concierge services that accumulate broad scopes over time. Constrain social media exhaust and conference bios: Offer pre-approved biography templates that omit direct contact fields, children’s names, and personal schedule details. Set strict privacy configurations across all platforms (including fitness and neighborhood apps), disable “who can look you up by phone/email”, and purge old posts that reveal locations or patterns. For speaking engagements, route inbound requests through corporate PR or EA aliases and avoid publishing mobile numbers in event PDFs that will be scraped for years. Keep tabs on impersonation and leakage: Subscribe to executive-risk monitoring for leaked credentials, credential-stuffing hits, fake profiles, deepfake audio or video attempts, and dark web mentions that pair leader names with corporate assets. Integrate these feeds into the SOC with high-priority triage rules. Run regular red-team exercises that weaponize discovered OSINT to test staff verification habits, with a focus on finance and IT support where authority pressure is most effective. Bake executive scenarios into incident response: Extend IR runbooks with explicit steps for executive account compromise, SIM-swap suspicion, or public doxing. Define immediate actions: pause payment approvals, revoke risky OAuth tokens, rotate authenticator seeds, place carrier fraud locks, notify bank relationship managers, and update EA and PR playbooks for coordinated internal and external messaging. Rehearse these scenarios quarterly so legal, comms, EP, and security can act within minutes, not hours.

Let’s look at six ways to prevent C-suite executives from becoming an attack vector:

Think of executive exposure as an organizational variable, not a private lifestyle choice. By operationalizing this six-step checklist, the organization reduces the credibility of adversarial pretexts and raises the cost of every social engineering play that leans on the brand authority of the leaders. The benefits are larger than one person’s safety: fewer footholds, fewer urgent exceptions, and far less room for attackers to turn an executive's presence into enterprise risk.

SC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Each contribution has a goal of bringing a unique voice to important cybersecurity topics. Content strives to be of the highest quality, objective and non-commercial.