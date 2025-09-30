Precision of mission, strength in design: Building America’s cyber power

The creation of a U.S. Cyber Force is moving from discussion to inevitability. Congress has directed the National Academies to study organizational models for the Department of Defense (DoD) or Department of War (DoW) , laying the groundwork for legislative action.

President Trump, who secured his place in history with the launch of the Space Force, now stands poised to become the only president since George Washington to establish two new military branches. That prospect carries its own political gravity. Other organizations in Washington's policy ecosystem are also examining the issue.

As Washington considers the future of the Cyber Force, leaders should start from a simple premise: cyber power extends far beyond the military.

Cyber is national power. It flows through diplomacy, as American values and culture shape alliances abroad. It drives the economy, where U.S. innovation fuels global growth. It radiates through information, with American music, film, and digital platforms influencing billions. It also touches the military, where cyber capabilities protect assets and enable operations. Within this spectrum, the military's role is the narrowest. The challenge is to define precisely what role a new Cyber Force should play.

America's center of cyber power

For a Cyber Force to succeed, national leadership should precisely define its mission. Mission clarity does more than set direction—it grants the authority to act decisively and secures the resources to succeed. A precisely scoped force strengthens the military's responsibilities while ensuring America's broader sources of cyber power—economic scale, innovative capacity, and cultural influence—remain anchored under civilian leadership. The United States leads decisively in cyberspace. A Cyber Force, scoped with care, can amplify that power. A military force, lacking precision, can erode that power.

The center of gravity in cyberspace is America's economy, its innovation, and its cultural reach. These strengths define where the most consequential battles unfold—and where the United States holds the edge.

The economic dimension of cyberspace is unmistakable. Cybercrime is expected to cost the world more than $10.5 trillion this year and nearly $14 trillion annually by 2028. Those losses eclipse most defense budgets and highlight where cyber power is most fiercely contested: the networks that power pipelines, safeguard patient records, move capital, and protect personal data. Private companies operate these systems, and citizens rely on them every day.

Innovation is equally central. From cloud computing to artificial intelligence, U.S. firms set the global pace for technology development. Private-sector investment in these fields dwarfs government budgets , giving America decisive leverage in shaping how the world connects, trades, and grows. This ecosystem of innovation strengthens national power far beyond what military operations alone can achieve.

Culture and information add another dimension of strength. American music, film, social media, and digital platforms shape the lives of billions. This cultural reach shapes international opinion, builds alliances, and drives global commerce. It serves as a tool of both diplomacy and information.

The military's vital but narrow role

These foundations—economic scale, innovative capacity, and cultural influence— place the United States in a position of unmatched strength in cyberspace. A Cyber Force aligned with these realities amplifies them. A precise mission ensures military cyber power complements America's broader strengths and expands their reach.

Generating and maintaining the force required to sustain cyber operations. Defending its networks and assets, including the Department of Defense Information Network—one of the world’s largest private networks—and the strategic systems that underpin U.S. military power. Disrupting and destroying adversary cyber capabilities, through electronic warfare, kinetic and non-kinetic operations, and targeted strikes against the physical infrastructure enabling hostile cyber activity. Employing intelligence authorities and capabilities that enable these missions with speed and accuracy.

The United States has the most capable military in the world. In cyberspace, its role is essential, but only when defined with precision. For the DoW, that means focusing on a limited set of responsibilities that directly advance national defense:

These responsibilities are vital, but they cover only a fraction of the larger cyber challenge. The DoW primarily exists to kill people and break things—and to deter those who would do the same to America or her interests—and it does that better than any force in the world. In cyberspace, that power is clear: the U.S. military can sever the undersea cables that carry 99 percent of global data , most of which lie in shallow waters and appear on public maps . Such an action would halt adversaries immediately, but it would also shatter the global economy, including America’s own. That mismatch shows why military power alone cannot safeguard cyberspace. Protecting America’s economic, innovative, and cultural strengths requires a broader design—one that organizes the U.S. government holistically, with civilian leadership and industry partnership at its core.

Designing a cyber force that fits

Washington think tanks and commissions can help Congress and the DoW decide how to generate and sustain forces for these missions. National leaders must define the mission itself. By defining a Cyber Force with precision, they grant it the authority, resources, and focus to strengthen America’s military cyber power while reinforcing the broader foundations of national strength.

A Cyber Force succeeds when it strengthens the broader architecture of America's cyber power. That requires more than creating another service inside the DoW. It requires an integrated structure that anchors military capability within a civilian-led framework, directly accountable to the President.

The foundation already exists. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) leads the effort to protect critical infrastructure and coordinates with industry to build resilience. The Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) shapes policy from the White House. Together with an element of the Department of Defense, these components could form the basis of a single cabinet-level department or agency charged with leading the nation’s cyber efforts for the president and the American people.

Such a structure would unite three essential strengths: ONCD's authority and White House placement; CISA's domain expertise and operational reach, including its Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) ; and DoD's ability to generate and sustain the force for military missions. The NSA's Cybersecurity Collaboration Center , which partners directly with industry, should also fold into this construct. The result would be a single point of coordination for the private sector outside regulatory channels—giving banks, utilities, hospitals, and technology firms one clear channel to engage government without navigating multiple, fragmented offices.

By housing a permanent Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) within this entity, national leaders integrate intelligence, law enforcement, diplomatic, and military tools for planning and crisis response. National leaders can implement this redesign quickly—a vital advantage in today’s volatile world, where speed matters as much as structure.

Precision of mission defines power

The exact form this department should take is a question for the near future. The more immediate point is that the Cyber Force conversation belongs within a larger context: how the U.S. government organizes itself to operate effectively in a digitally driven world. Elevating cyber to the cabinet level would give it the voice and weight commensurate with its importance to national security, economic prosperity, and the safety of the homeland. Done well, this structure would ensure the Cyber Force fulfills its mission with precision while reinforcing the full spectrum of America’s cyber strength.

The United States stands at a pivotal moment. With Congress mandating a formal study, the precedent of the Space Force, and a president eager to secure his place in history, the creation of a Cyber Force is moving from possibility to inevitability. The decision will come soon, and its impact will shape the nation for decades.

Cyber power is already America's strength. It flows through the nation's vast economy, its innovation ecosystem, and its cultural influence across the globe. The military's role in this domain is vital but narrowly defined: generating forces, defending DoD networks and strategic assets, disrupting adversaries, and employing intelligence to enable those missions. A Cyber Force adds value when it sharpens these responsibilities with clarity, authority, and resources—while reinforcing the broader sources of national power.

The opportunity now lies in design. National leaders can create an integrated, cabinet-level structure that unites ONCD, CISA, an element of DoD, and a permanent JIATF to give the president and the American people a single, empowered hub for cyber. By consolidating capabilities, streamlining private-sector coordination, and elevating cyber's place in government, they can implement this redesign quickly and decisively—an essential requirement for a world defined by volatility and danger.

Mission defines power. A Cyber Force with a narrowly tailored, precise mission gains the authority to act decisively and the resources to succeed. The Cyber Force is a vital component, within a larger redesign of how the U.S. government organizes and leads on cyber.

By elevating cyber to a cabinet-level organization—uniting ONCD, CISA, a DoD element, and a permanent JIATF—national leaders can give the president and the American people a single, empowered hub for cyber.

The choice before Congress and the president is not only how to build a Cyber Force, but how to design the structure around it—one that amplifies America's natural advantages and secures leadership in cyberspace for decades to come.