Microsoft needs to get serious about secure software, or we’ll find a new IT partner
COMMENTARY: Microsoft turned 50 this year, a remarkable milestone for a company that has so greatly influenced the way we live and work.Nearly everyone has interacted in some way with Microsoft products, from Windows to Office 365. Approximately 70% of Fortune 500 companies have used Microsoft’s AI-powered productivity tool, and the company has an 85% market share in the U.S. government’s office productivity software market.[SC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Read more Perspectives here.]Yet, for all of Microsoft’s benefits, the company’s products are also riddled with security flaws, and there are constant reminders of how dangerous it’s become for one tech company to have so much influence. According to BeyondTrust’s 12th annual report on Microsoft vulnerabilities, 2024 was a record-breaking year for the company once dubbed “tech’s good guy” and “Washington’s favorite tech giant,” with 1,360 vulnerabilities across Microsoft’s systems.That’s 11% higher than its previous record of 1,292 in 2022. With 404 vulnerabilities already reported this year, Microsoft is on pace to smash that undesirable record. The reality: Microsoft’s vulnerabilities comprise a quarter of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA’s) known exploited vulnerabilities list, 304% more than its next-closest technology vendor.While no company can build perfectly secure products, U.S. lawmakers and regulators should hold Microsoft to the highest standard possible and closely examine the government’s dependence on its leading productivity software provider. In response to these security cracks, Microsoft launched its Secure Future Initiative (SFI), assuring investors, customers and decision makers in Washington that security is its top priority. The company even boasted in its latest update last month that it has dedicated the equivalent of 34,000 engineers working full-time for 11 months to mitigate risks created by itself.However, this update starkly contrasts from the BeyondTrust report which found that the number of vulnerabilities across Microsoft’s systems have steadily increased since SFI was announced last month. And now, instead of simply improving the systems that its customers have already paid for, the company recently announced it’s charging extra for its actual security fixes, including a new monthly subscription for no-reboot security “hotpatch” updates to fix Microsoft’s own vulnerabilities: continuing its cycle of contributing to cyber threats and monetizing the cure.
