Governance, Risk and Compliance, AI benefits/risks
How to integrate AI into a GRC strategy
(Adobe Stock)
COMMENTARY: A Fortune 500 financial services firm discovers their AI-enhanced governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform has been quietly sending sensitive control documentation to an external LLM for over six months.The platform's "intelligent compliance assistant"—marketed as a game-changer for audit efficiency—had processed everything from penetration test results to incident response playbooks through third-party APIs.[SC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Read more Perspectives here.]The discovery comes only when the company fails a routine SOC 2 audit requirement for data localization. It triggers a compliance nightmare, transforming their “clean” compliance posture into a material weakness requiring disclosure along with the prospect of notifying every client whose security questionnaires and audit evidence had been exposed to unapproved third-party processing. While it’s a hypothetical scenario, it reflects a very real risk. As organizations rush to integrate AI into their GRC operations, many inadvertently create the very vulnerabilities their compliance programs are meant to prevent.Traditional GRC approaches simply weren't designed for this reality. The static playbooks and annual assessments that worked in a pre-AI world are dangerously inadequate when facing systems that can evolve their behavior in real-time. Organizations need a new paradigm: One that harnesses AI's power for compliance while maintaining strict governance over the AI itself.
Successfully integrating AI in GRC isn't just about efficiency—it's about building a more intelligent, adaptive, and trustworthy compliance posture that demonstrates genuine operational resilience. As regulations evolve and AI capabilities advance, mastering this balance has become essential.Justin Beals, founder and CEO, Strike GraphSC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Each contribution has a goal of bringing a unique voice to important cybersecurity topics. Content strives to be of the highest quality, objective and non-commercial.
Inventory AI usage: Map all AI touchpoints in both GRC tools and organizational systems. Define clear AI governance policies: Establish boundaries for acceptable AI use, data handling, and decision-making authority. Include specific provisions for GRC platforms and other AI deployments. Prioritize secure architecture: Choose tools with self-hosted options, granular access controls, and transparent operations. Verify vendor commitments to data isolation. Start small: Begin with automated evidence collection before progressing to risk assessment or control validation. Build internal expertise: Train GRC teams to understand and explain AI decisions to auditors. They must articulate how AI conclusions were reached. Monitor continuously: Define KPIs for both AI performance (accuracy, efficiency gains) and AI governance (policy compliance, audit findings).
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds