Five ways to set up early detection systems

COMMENTARY: Modern cyberattacks don't happen in a single wave. When attackers infiltrate organizations, they perform a series of steps prior to launching an attack. This preliminary period serves as a window of opportunity for defenders to detect and block attackers before they spread too much harm.

Initial access or infiltration has become relatively easy for cybercriminals. Attackers purchase ready-to-use access from initial access brokers and conduct brute-force attacks on perimeter devices. They also exploit known or zero-day vulnerabilities, or they simply phish employees into revealing their access credentials.

Upon successful infiltration, cyber adversaries will leverage a range of tactics to reach their end goals. Attack techniques and procedures include:

Persistence: Once attackers infiltrate, they aim to maintain access to the organization. Attackers might create new accounts, change passwords of existing accounts, create scheduled tasks, deploy remote access tools (Teamviewer, Anydesk) or use tunneling software (OpenVPN, WireGuard, OpenSSH, PuTTY) to sustain their presence in the victim environment.

Five ways to set up early detection of compromise

Organizations can leverage tools and processes to achieve early detection of compromise. Here are five ways to get started:

Layered security: Think about home security. Locking the front door is not the only solution. People need to bolt windows, install fencing, deploy alarms and surveillance cameras, and lock the garage door. The same holds true for cybersecurity: one needs to apply layers of cybersecurity controls to have the best chance of deterring a threat, even if the system fails to protect the enterprise.

While the primary goal is to prevent initial access, it’s also important to install defenses and detection strategies that anticipate a breach. By applying layered defenses, deploying obfuscation and decoys, training staff to recognize signs of intrusion, employing network segmentation, and restricting user permissions and access, organizations can improve the accuracy and speed of post-compromise detection.

Erich Kron, security awareness advocate, KnowBe4

