Buying power and the burden of trust
COMMENTARY -- October marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month—a time to focus on the daily actions that keep our digital world secure. This year’s theme, Building a Cyber Strong America, highlights the role of state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, as well as the small and medium-sized businesses that power our economy and sustain essential services. These organizations, together with the vendors and suppliers that enable them, sit at the heart of America’s critical infrastructure. Their vigilance—and their accountability—determine the strength of the systems our nation relies on every day.Practitioners understand that awareness is the foundation of cybersecurity, and its strength grows when technology providers share that responsibility. The 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy confirmed this principle, calling for greater responsibility among those best equipped to reduce risk—software vendors, cloud providers, and the supply chains that connect them. For small and medium-sized businesses and local governments, this alignment is essential. Their ability to operate securely depends on partners who design, update, and maintain technology with security integrated from the start.Building a Cyber Strong America depends on two forces working together: awareness that drives good practice, and accountability that sustains it. Awareness shapes culture: accountability turns that culture into lasting protection. Ensuring vendor accountability, however, begins with leadership from public officials. Congress, federal agencies, and the Executive Office of the President all influence how technology is purchased and deployed. Through budget decisions, procurement standards, and the continued consolidation of federal purchasing—most visibly GSA’s OneGov initiative—leaders shape what vendors must deliver and what the broader market expects from security.
These incidents reflect a deeper truth: concentrated power magnifies both capability and consequence. Scale confers responsibility—the larger the platform’s reach, the greater its obligation to protect it.Each of these providers sits at a point of national dependency. Their code, cloud environments, and identity systems support everything from local government operations to global commerce. When their safeguards falter, the effects cascade through the economy and into public trust.Recent findings from the Cyber Safety Review Board’s Review of the Summer 2023 Microsoft Exchange Online Intrusion make that reality plain, documenting systemic weaknesses and the limited reforms that followed. Leadership in this space is measured by discipline, transparency, and speed of action. The companies that design secure-by-default architectures, disclose incidents quickly, and patch with urgency strengthen not only their own networks but also the digital infrastructure that sustains the country. In a consolidated digital ecosystem, trust is earned through performance, and accountability is its measure.
Amazon saw employee data exposed when a third-party vendor was compromised through the MOVEit exploit. Oracle’s outdated servers exposed millions of records across more than 140,000 organizations. Microsoft became the most visible cautionary tale: unpatched known flaws in SharePoint and Exchange gave attackers an open door, while Chinese actors accessed senior officials’ mailboxes and Russian actors exfiltrated emails from Microsoft’s own security and legal leaders.
