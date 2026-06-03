79% of companies say they’re ready to detect AI bots, 23% actually are

COMMENTARY: A new report: AI Bots in 2026: Risk, Readiness, and Governance , sponsored by Hydrolix, shows that 79% of enterprise security leaders say they're confident they can detect bot activity. Yet, only 23% have a proactive strategy in place to do anything about it.

That 56-point distance, between what organizations believe about their posture and what’s actually operational represents one of the more alarming survey findings I’ve seen in a while.

Most organizations built their bot detection posture around an older version of the threat landscape. In that world, malicious traffic looked wrong. We saw volume anomalies, known signatures, strange session behavior, or traffic that crossed some obvious threshold. WAFs, rule-based detection, and periodic model updates worked reasonably well because what we were hunting usually stood out.

The environment today has become a lot more complicated.

AI has changed the economics of attack in a specific way. For example, let’s look at long-standing threats like credential abuse and Distributed- Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks. The Hydrolix survey confirms they're still dominant, with credential-based attacks topping the list at 74%.

What’s changed? The cost to execute them and the scale at which they run. Attackers can now automate processes like user agent and IP rotation easily and push large, targeted volumes of traffic that would have required serious infrastructure a few years ago.

The more important shift is behavioral. Modern AI-driven bots are designed to look like normal users. They mimic human session patterns, operate inside normal thresholds, and avoid the obvious spikes that anomaly-based systems are waiting for. They sit in the gray zone: not clearly benign, not clearly malicious, and a lot of tooling has nothing concrete to grab onto.

So, we’ve got detection that's looking for the wrong signals, a security team that feels covered because the tools are running, and attack patterns that are iterating faster than anyone's rule update cycle. The report shows that only 25% of organizations update detection rules continuously, and 45% do it weekly. Weekly probably would have been a reasonable cadence a few years ago, but now, it can absolutely be an attack window.

The performance numbers make this concrete. Only 33% of organizations say their WAF or bot detection tool blocked more than half of AI bot traffic over the past year. And a lot of organizations aren't even hitting that.

What I find underappreciated in this conversation is where the damage actually shows up. Today, the report shows that 50% of organizations point to increased cyberattacks as their primary bot-related impact. That makes sense because those have an immediate and obvious impact, but 54% expect the primary impact over the next 12 months to shift to customer experience (CX) degradation.

That shift matters because CX damage is almost invisible while it's happening. Users are going to start experiencing slower load times and odd performance because months of behavioral data feeding them has been contaminated by bot traffic. Customers don’t always file a ticket when that happens. They just leave.

There’s also a classification problem that’s more fundamental than people want to admit. The report shows 23% of enterprises can't identify malicious bots at all, because those bots have learned to look legitimate. That’s not just a detection gap . It’s an intent gap. We can see the traffic, but still not know what’s in it.

The historical framing assumes that the threats are visible enough to trigger a meaningful response before damage accumulates. Increasingly, that assumption does not always hold in today’s environment. The organizations that manage this well are the ones that invest in understanding behavior over time, retaining full-fidelity data long enough to surface the patterns that show up in months, not minutes, and building controls that adapt continuously.

It’s also worth being clear that bots aren't the enemy, and blocking everything does not represent a strategy. Half the respondents in the report say they use bots for uptime monitoring, SEO, and analytics. There are companies that tried aggressive blanket blocking, only to lose millions in operational disruption. We want to discriminate, not eliminate.

Today, we need to decipher between classes of bots and do it in real time, and that requires reliable classification. Classification requires data. Data requires retention. It's a chain, and most organizations are missing links.

We can close the 56-point gap. But it closes when organizations stop measuring readiness by what's installed and start measuring it by what actually works.

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