An AI agent designed to query internal documentation returns classified files to unauthorized users. The vulnerability scan passed — prompt injection tests confirmed the model wouldn't execute malicious code or leak credentials. But the test never verified whether the retrieval system enforced its authorization scope when queries were crafted to cross classification boundaries.

This gap between vulnerability testing and control validation creates blind spots in AI system verification. Traditional application security testing confirms whether AI systems can be exploited. Control boundary validation confirms whether the defined control points actually enforce their intended boundaries when tested under the conditions they were designed to govern.

Mapping to AI-CONTROL-001

The difference matters for practitioners implementing AI systems under governance frameworks that require evidence of control effectiveness. What changes the outcome: testing each validation surface where control boundaries must hold, not just scanning for known vulnerability patterns.

AI-CONTROL-001 Control Point Validation Surface in This Article Notes Prompt Handling Surface 1: Prompt and Context Integrity Merged with Context Assembly — both are tested together as the context assembly pipeline Context Assembly Surface 1: Prompt and Context Integrity Merged with Prompt Handling Retrieval Surface 2: Retrieval Scope Tested separately because enforcement occurs before content reaches the model Access Surface 2: Retrieval Scope (assumed validated) No dedicated surface — Surface 2 assumes an independently validated identity and authorization layer; see note below Tool Invocation Surface 3: Tool and Agent Scope Merged with Agent Orchestration — both address chained scope expansion at different layers Agent Orchestration Surface 3: Tool and Agent Scope Merged with Tool Invocation Output Handling Surface 4: Output Handling Direct mapping Policy Enforcement Surface 5: Policy Constraints Direct mapping Monitoring No dedicated surface Monitoring validation appears in the closing section as the baseline-evidence link — validated control behavior becomes the reference point for operational monitoring

AI-CONTROL-001 defines nine control points: Prompt Handling, Context Assembly, Retrieval, Access, Tool Invocation, Agent Orchestration, Output Handling, Policy Enforcement, and Monitoring. Here we've organized validation testing around six surfaces. The table below shows how those nine points map to the six surfaces, where points are merged for testing purposes, and where omissions require explanation.

Vulnerability Testing versus Control Boundary Validation

Surface 2 (Retrieval Scope) tests whether queries stay within a user's authorization scope, but that scope is established by the Access control point. This assumes the identity and authorization layer has been independently validated before retrieval scope testing begins. If Access controls have not been separately verified, retrieval scope results are unreliable — a retrieval system cannot enforce boundaries that identity controls have already failed to define correctly. Practitioners should treat Access validation as a prerequisite, not a component of retrieval scope testing.

Vulnerability testing asks: Can this system be made to fail in ways that cause harm? Control boundary validation asks: Do the defined control points hold when the system operates under the conditions those controls were designed to govern?

The methods share adversarial techniques: the same injected instructions and boundary-crossing queries appear in both. What differs is the target of the assertion and the evidence artifact produced. Vulnerability testing asserts that specific exploitation paths do or don't work, producing attack simulation results. Control validation asserts that each enforcement mechanism holds at its defined boundary, producing governance evidence: confirmation that each control point enforces its defined boundary under test conditions.

For practitioners, this creates a testing design decision about what the evidence must prove. Vulnerability scanning confirms the AI system resists known attack patterns. Control validation confirms the governance architecture actually works. Most compliance frameworks require the latter: evidence that controls function as designed, not just that obvious attacks fail (Source: NIST SP 800-53 CA-2, NIST). The tradeoff is broader attack surface coverage versus deeper control effectiveness verification. In practice, both belong in the same test program; the distinction is in what each pass or fail result demonstrates.

Surface 1: Prompt and Context Integrity

Five validation surfaces test the nine control points across the enforcement boundary where each must hold.

Prompt and context integrity validation tests whether the AI system's defined behavioral boundaries hold when prompts and context contain adversarial instructions, override attempts, or injected goals. This surface covers both the Prompt Handling and Context Assembly control points from AI-CONTROL-001, which are tested together because both govern the same pipeline: content assembled before it reaches the model.

The control failure mode: context assembled from multiple sources — system prompts, user messages, retrieved documents, external API responses — contains conflicting instructions that override the system's intended behavior. The AI follows the injected instruction instead of its defined purpose.

Both vulnerability and control validation use adversarial prompt injection techniques here. The distinction is the assertion. Vulnerability testing asserts that injection cannot produce harmful outputs. Control validation asserts that behavioral boundaries hold across all context assembly sources, regardless of which source carries the adversarial content — a broader claim that requires a different test design.

The validation test design: inject adversarial instructions in system prompt overrides, user messages, retrieved documents, and API-assembled context. Confirm system behavior stays within defined purpose across all four input sources. The test passes when behavioral boundaries hold regardless of which context source contains override attempts.

What practitioners miss: testing only direct user prompts. Context assembly in production systems combines content from retrieval results, external APIs, and dynamic prompt construction. Adversarial instructions embedded in retrieved documents or API responses can override system behavior even when direct prompt filtering works.

Surface 2: Retrieval Scope

The implementation requirement: test context integrity with adversarial content in each assembly source, not just user-controlled prompts. Document which input sources can override behavior and which cannot. The downstream implication is evidence that context assembly preserves intended behavior when any input source contains conflicting instructions.

Retrieval scope validation tests whether the retrieval system stays within authorized data scope when queries are designed to cross classification boundaries or exceed user authorization. This surface covers the Retrieval control point from AI-CONTROL-001. The Access control point is a prerequisite, not a component.

The control failure mode: queries crafted to return documents outside the requesting user's authorization scope succeed. The retrieval system returns classified information to unauthorized users or crosses data boundaries it should enforce.

Both vulnerability and control validation use boundary-crossing queries here. Vulnerability testing, specifically RAG poisoning, asserts that malicious content in retrieved documents cannot manipulate model behavior. Control validation asserts that the retrieval system enforces authorization scope before content reaches the model. The enforcement point is different: blocking at query processing, not model filtering. If retrieval scope controls fail, unauthorized content reaches the model regardless of how well the model handles poisoned documents.

The validation test design: craft queries designed to return documents outside the user's authorization scope. Test queries that would cross data classification boundaries. Confirm the retrieval system blocks or filters out-of-scope results at the query level, not just that the model handles poisoned content safely.

What practitioners miss: testing only whether the model resists poisoned retrieval content. The authorization enforcement happens at the retrieval layer before content reaches the model. Testing model resilience without testing retrieval scope leaves the pre-model enforcement layer unverified.

Surface 3: Tool And Agent Scope

The implementation requirement: test retrieval with boundary-crossing queries for each defined authorization scope. Verify blocking happens at query processing, not model filtering. The downstream implication is evidence that retrieval systems enforce data access boundaries independent of model behavior.

Tool and agent scope validation tests whether the enforcement mechanisms governing tool invocation and agent orchestration prevent chained calls, injected redirects, and incremental boundary expansion from exceeding the defined scope. This surface merges the Tool Invocation and Agent Orchestration control points from AI-CONTROL-001 because both share the same failure mode: scope expansion through chaining. The distinction worth preserving is the layer where enforcement must hold — the tool manifest and configuration layer for tool invocations, and the planner and orchestration layer for agent workflow steps. Both layers require independent testing.

The control failure mode: invocation sequences that collectively exceed the defined scope succeed even though individual calls appear authorized. At the tool layer, chained calls access systems outside the manifest. At the orchestration layer, agents are led incrementally through systems outside their defined workflow. Injected instructions can redirect calls at either layer. Each individual step seems valid; the sequence reaches unintended systems.

Both vulnerability and control validation use adversarial chaining sequences here. Vulnerability testing — excessive agency testing — asserts that model outputs cannot trigger unintended tool actions. Control validation asserts that scope enforcement holds across the full chain at both the configuration layer and the orchestration layer, not just at individual outputs or terminal actions.

The validation test design at the tool layer: create tool invocation sequences where individual calls are authorized but the chain collectively exceeds the defined manifest. Test with injected instructions that redirect tool calls to systems outside the manifest. Confirm scope enforcement blocks expansion attempts at the configuration layer.

The validation test design at the orchestration layer: create instruction sequences designed to extend the agent's task boundary incrementally. Test with multi-step chains that route the agent through systems outside its defined workflow. Confirm scope enforcement holds at each workflow step, not only at terminal actions.

What practitioners miss: testing only terminal actions or individual calls. Scope can expand incrementally across a chain where each step looks valid in isolation. Both enforcement layers — tool manifest and orchestration planner — must be tested for chain-level scope containment, not just individual-step validity.

Surface 4: Output Handling

The implementation requirement: test both layers with chained sequences designed to exceed defined boundaries. Verify enforcement prevents cumulative scope expansion. The tradeoff is functional flexibility versus containment assurance across multi-step operations.

Output handling validation tests whether output routing, validation requirements, and consequence thresholds hold when outputs are designed to contain adversarial content, trigger unintended automation, or exceed defined consequence scope. This surface maps directly to the Output Handling control point in AI-CONTROL-001.

The control failure mode: AI outputs trigger automated downstream actions above defined consequence thresholds. Validation gates fail to intercept outputs that should require human review. Adversarial content in outputs exploits downstream systems that consume AI-generated content.

Both vulnerability and control validation use adversarial output content here. Vulnerability testing — insecure output handling — asserts that model outputs cannot be crafted to exploit downstream consumers. Control validation asserts that output routing and validation gates enforce their defined thresholds before outputs reach automated consumers, regardless of content.

The validation test design: generate outputs designed to trigger automated downstream actions at each consequence level. Confirm validation gates intercept outputs above defined thresholds before routing. Test with adversarial content embedded in outputs destined for automated consumers.

What practitioners miss: testing only whether the model produces safe outputs. Output handling controls operate after model generation — routing outputs to appropriate consumers based on content and consequence level. Validation gate failures allow high-consequence outputs to reach automated systems without required human review.

Surface 5: Policy Constraints

The implementation requirement: test output validation gates with content designed to exceed each defined threshold. Verify intercept behavior before routing to automated consumers. The downstream implication is evidence that consequence-based routing works when outputs test the boundaries those thresholds were designed to enforce.

Policy constraint validation tests whether the policy rules governing each control point hold under the conditions those rules were designed to govern. This surface maps directly to the Policy Enforcement control point in AI-CONTROL-001.

The control failure mode: policy rules exist in documentation but enforcement fails when the system operates under the adversarial conditions the rules were written to address. Compliance checks confirm rules exist but don't verify enforcement works.

The assertion distinction here is sharpest. Compliance documentation review confirms that policy rules exist. Control validation asserts that enforcement holds under the specific adversarial conditions each policy rule was written to prevent. That requires designing a test condition for each rule, not checking for its presence.

The validation test design: for each defined policy rule, design a test that puts the system under the condition the rule was written to address. Confirm enforcement holds. Document the test case and result as governance evidence.

What practitioners miss: testing only whether policy rules exist in documentation. Policy effectiveness requires enforcement under the specific adversarial conditions the rules were written to prevent. Documentation compliance differs from operational enforcement verification.

Six Surface Validation Summary

Validation Surface AI-CONTROL-001 Points Covered What the Test Confirms Minimum Test Design Requirement Prompt and context integrity Prompt Handling, Context Assembly The AI system's defined behavior holds when prompts and context contain adversarial instructions, override attempts, or injected goals across all assembly sources Test with adversarial instructions embedded in system prompt overrides, user messages, injected documents, and assembled retrieval context; confirm system behavior stays within its defined purpose across all four input sources Retrieval scope Retrieval (Access assumed validated independently) The retrieval system stays within authorized data scope when queries are designed to cross classification boundaries or exceed user authorization; enforcement occurs at query processing, not model filtering Test retrieval with queries designed to return documents outside the requesting user's authorization scope; confirm the retrieval system blocks or filters out-of-scope results before content reaches the model Tool and agent scope Tool Invocation, Agent Orchestration Scope enforcement holds across chained invocations at both the tool manifest layer and the orchestration layer, preventing cumulative scope expansion even when individual steps appear authorized Test with chained invocation sequences that collectively exceed the defined manifest; test with multi-step orchestration chains that route through systems outside the defined workflow; confirm enforcement at each step, not only at terminal actions Output handling Output Handling Output routing, validation requirements, and consequence thresholds hold when outputs are designed to trigger unintended automation or exceed defined consequence scope Test with outputs designed to trigger automated downstream actions at each consequence level; confirm validation gates intercept outputs above defined thresholds before routing to automated consumers Policy constraints Policy Enforcement The policy rules governing each control point hold under the adversarial conditions those rules were designed to govern For each defined policy rule, design a test that puts the system under the condition the rule was written for; confirm enforcement holds; document the test case and result as governance evidence

Validated Control Behavior as a Monitoring Baseline

The implementation requirement: map each policy rule to a test condition that verifies enforcement under adversarial scenarios. Generate governance evidence showing policy enforcement works, not just that policies exist. The downstream implication is audit evidence that compliance frameworks can accept as proof of control effectiveness.

Control boundary validation produces pre-incident reference evidence. When production systems deviate from validated control behavior, SecOps teams can detect the deviation against the established baseline. This connects directly to the Monitoring control point in AI-CONTROL-001 — the validation evidence produced by these five surfaces becomes the reference state that operational monitoring measures against. Without validated baselines, monitoring can detect anomalies but cannot assess whether they represent control failures or expected variation.

The decision for practitioners: what evidence requirement drives the test program? If the goal is confirming the system resists known attacks, adversarial testing produces attack simulation results. If the goal is proving that governance controls work as designed, control validation — using the same adversarial techniques but asserting enforcement rather than resilience — produces the evidence compliance frameworks require. Most programs need both; the distinction determines which results answer which governance question.