Critical Infrastructure Security
3 takeaways from the recent Nucor cyberattack
COMMENTARY: The recent cyberattack on Nucor Corporation, the largest steel producer in the United States, serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by asset-intensive organizations.Nucor took parts of its network offline to contain the impact and temporarily halted production at several facilities. This disruption underscores a critical reality: cyber threats are no longer hypothetical risks, but operational realities that can impact production with ripples across supply chains and national security.[SC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Read more Perspectives here.]Manufacturing companies like Nucor operate complex industrial environments in which cyber–physical systems (CPS) that are digitally connected and impact the physical world are foundational. While these systems are essential for maximizing productivity, they also create a vast and expanding attack surface for cybercriminals. According to recent research, 82% of organizations have experienced at least one cyberattack in the past year originating from third–party supplier access to their CPS environments. This lack of visibility to CPS represents a glaring risk in the defense of critical infrastructure. Cyber adversaries frequently exploit third–party vendor access to bypass traditional security measures and gain entry into networks that control vital manufacturing operations, energy grids, transportation, and water systems.
The consequences of a cyberattack on a manufacturer extend beyond production lines. Disruptions can cascade through supply chains, delaying deliveries of essential goods, increasing costs, and undermining customer confidence. On a national scale, attacks on critical infrastructure can impact economic stability and public safety, highlighting the strategic importance of cybersecurity investments as evidenced by the regional gas shortages and price spikes following the Colonial Pipeline hack in 2021.Organizations must therefore think beyond perimeter defenses and individual assets. Building resilience means securing the entire ecosystem from suppliers, vendors, and partners, while fostering collaboration among stakeholders to share threat intelligence and best practices.Security teams at manufacturers should consider the recent Nucor incident a cautionary tale and an opportunity to reevaluate and strengthen their cybersecurity postures. As attackers exploit the increasing digitization of manufacturing, the path forward lies in comprehensive visibility, unified remote access management, and advanced threat detection tailored to OT environments.Grant Geyer, chief security officer, ClarotySC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Each contribution has a goal of bringing a unique voice to important cybersecurity topics. Content strives to be of the highest quality, objective and non-commercial.
Develop comprehensive asset visibility: Teams need to know exactly which assets exist within the environment–down to every device, sensor, and controller–and the inherent business risk associated with their failure. Without this foundational knowledge, organizations cannot effectively assess risk. Embrace a zero-trust architecture: Adopt zero-trust principles that limit access based on strict verification, continuously validating users and devices before granting or maintaining access to operational systems. This minimizes the likelihood of a breach. Deploy segmented network design: Network segmentation isolates critical control systems from less Internet-exposed IT networks and third–party connections. Segmentation also serves as a containment mechanism should a breach occur.
