Tycoon 2FA phishing kit adds stealth, expands to mobile devices

The Tycoon 2FA phishing-as-a-service (PaaS) kit is using a trio of techniques that improves stealth, letting attackers expand to mobile environments since it was first discovered in 2023.

HTML-5-based visuals such as custom CATPCHA can mislead users and add legitimacy to phishing attempts. Unicode and Proxy-based obfuscation can delay detection and make static analysis more difficult. Anti-bugging behaviors may hide malicious activity from researchers and automated tools.

The researchers added that the three techniques observed present problems for security teams in the following ways:

“Security teams should consider behavior-based monitoring, browser sandboxing, and a deeper inspection of JavaScript patterns to stay ahead of these tactics,” the Trustwave researchers wrote.

Krishna Vishnubhotla, vice president of product strategy at Zimperium, added that PaaS platforms are pointedly lowering the cost-of-entry for new attackers, mainly through mobile devices. By offering ready-made phishing kits, these platforms remove the need for extensive technical skills or resources usually required for phishing attacks, said Vishnubhotla.

“Attackers can launch sophisticated campaigns against businesses with minimal investment and effort, leveraging mobile devices' ubiquity and continual connectivity,” said Vishnubhotla. “This ease of access to advanced phishing tools, and the ability to target users on mobile devices, where security may be more lax, make it ever more convenient and cost-effective for nefarious actors to execute efficacious cybercrimes.”

PhaaS platforms like Tycoon2FA are a shift from targeting credentials to bypassing authentication,” explained Ted Miracco, chief executive officer at Approov. Miracco said browser-based attacks can blur the lines between desktop and mobile exposure, expanding the attack surface.

“Tycoon2FA is clearly not exclusively a web-only threat, as its tactics can also threaten mobile users due to the shared use of web-based vectors that span desktop and mobile environments,” said Miracco. “Though not mobile-native malware, Tycoon2FA can impact mobile users since malicious SVG attachments can be rendered in mobile mail clients, just as it would on a desktop. The mobile browser then executes the same obfuscated JavaScript used to redirect to fake login pages.”