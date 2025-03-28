Novel Morphing Meerkat PhaaS platform examined

More than 100 brands' login pages have been spoofed by the newly emergent Morphing Meerkat phishing-as-a-service platform through the exploitation of Domain Name System mail exchange records, The Hacker News reports.

Hacked WordPress sites and advertising platforms' open redirect flaws have been leveraged by Morphing Meerkat to facilitate the widespread distribution of phishing emails, which redirect to websites integrated with various anti-analysis mechanisms, according to an Infoblox analysis. Meanwhile, Google- or Cloudflare-sourced DNS MX records enabled the PhaaS kit to provide bogus login pages depending on the targets' email service providers. "This attack method is advantageous to bad actors because it enables them to carry out targeted attacks on victims by displaying web content strongly related to their email service provider. The overall phishing experience feels natural because the design of the landing page is consistent with the spam email's message," said Infoblox.