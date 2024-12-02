Tia Hopkins on diversity, resilience, and redefining leadership (video)

Tia Hopkins is redefining what it means to lead in cybersecurity. As eSentire’s Chief Cyber Resilience Officer and founder of Empow(H)er Cybersecurity, Hopkins blends her technical expertise with a passion for empowering underrepresented groups in the field. Named a 2024 Advocate honoree in SC Media’s Women in IT Security program, Hopkins exemplifies leadership through advocacy, mentorship and innovation.



In her role at eSentire, she focuses on aligning cybersecurity strategies with business outcomes, ensuring companies not only survive but thrive in the face of threats. Hopkins also champions diversity and inclusivity as critical elements of a robust cybersecurity framework. Through Empow(H)er Cybersecurity, her program Differentiate You equips women with the confidence and self-awareness to excel in the industry.

[Editor's Note: View all of 2024's honorees for SC Media's Women in IT Security here.]



Hopkins’s journey, from navigating a male-dominated space without mentorship to becoming a driving force for change, underscores her belief in the power of diverse perspectives. Her work with Cyversity and commitment to building cyber resilience reflect a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.



In this edited interview with SC Media, Hopkins shares insights into her career, her mission to bridge gaps in the cybersecurity pipeline, and her vision for the future of cyber resilience. View the video version of the interview for entire conversation.



SC Media: Tia, thank you for joining us. Let’s dive in — what inspired you to establish Empower Her Cybersecurity?



Tia Hopkins: Thank you for having me! Empower Her Cybersecurity was born out of a personal observation. I attended conferences and realized there weren’t many people who looked like me. When I was approached for speaking opportunities and couldn’t accept, I wanted to refer someone who shared my background. But I didn’t have a long list.



I realized a gap existed — not in technical training, but in resources that help individuals, particularly women of color, discover their unique value. Empower Her focuses on building confidence and fostering self-discovery through a six-month program called Differentiate You. Watching women transform, from uncertain to confident professionals, has been incredible. It’s been life-changing for participants and profoundly impactful for me.



SC Media: That’s amazing. How does your work with Cyversity align with this mission?



Hopkins: Cyversity’s goal is to create a more diverse talent pipeline. While the industry often talks about a skills gap, I see it as a connection gap. There are many individuals interested in cybersecurity who lack access to resources. Cyversity works to bridge that gap, focusing on diversity of thought. This diversity strengthens our ability to tackle cybersecurity challenges, which ultimately impacts everyone’s future security.

SC Media: Let’s talk about your role as Chief Cyber Resilience Officer at eSentire. How did you transition into this focus on resilience?



Hopkins: My career has been about creating my own lane. Early on, I followed the traditional path to learn the industry. Over time, I began challenging established norms, asking if there were better ways to approach cybersecurity.

The shift to resilience came from recognizing that traditional methods weren’t keeping up with evolving threats. Businesses need to operate seamlessly even under attack. At eSentire, my role is about ensuring that critical systems remain functional and aligning cybersecurity efforts with the company’s business goals. It’s about moving from reactive risk management to proactive continuity planning.



SC Media: Speaking of alignment, how do you ensure cybersecurity supports business outcomes?

Hopkins: The key is storytelling. Cybersecurity leaders must communicate in terms that resonate with business stakeholders — connecting initiatives to revenue, growth, and operational continuity. Instead of talking in technical jargon like risks or exploits, we need to frame conversations around business impacts and outcomes. Aligning with business goals not only secures funding but also demonstrates the value cybersecurity brings to the organization.

SC Media: How does the role of Chief Cyber Resilience Officer differ from a CISO?

Hopkins: It’s complementary. Cyber resilience is a mindset and an outcome. It’s about anticipating, withstanding, recovering from, and adapting to adverse events. While a CISO often focuses on security practices, resilience wraps around the entire cybersecurity strategy, connecting prevention, detection, response, and recovery.



My hope is that resilience, whether owned by a CISO or a dedicated resilience officer, becomes central to business strategy. It bridges the gap between technical and non-technical stakeholders, fostering better decision-making.

SC Media: Mentorship is a big part of your work. Was it important in your own journey?

Hopkins: Interestingly, I didn’t have a mentor early in my career. I navigated a lot of challenges alone, which led to wasted time and missed opportunities. While I wouldn’t change my journey, I now see how valuable mentorship can be. It’s not about shortcuts but about guidance to help others avoid unnecessary pitfalls. That’s why I’m so passionate about providing mentorship now.

SC Media: Finally, do you have any advice for women and minorities entering cybersecurity?

Hopkins: Know your “why.” Understanding your purpose is critical. Don’t pursue cybersecurity because someone else suggested it or because it seems trendy. Dig deep into what drives you, what makes you unique, and how you can stand out. Differentiation is the key to building a meaningful career in this space. When challenges arise — and they will — your passion and purpose will keep you moving forward.

SC Media: Tia, thank you for sharing your journey and insights. It’s been a pleasure speaking with you.

Hopkins: Thank you for the opportunity to share my story. I hope it inspires others to find their path in cybersecurity!

