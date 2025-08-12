SAP patches three critical 9.9 S/4 HANA bugs

S/4 HANA is SAP’s flagship ERP platform , widely deployed across Fortune 500 companies and critical industries, including manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and defense.

“The interconnected nature of these systems means that if attackers gain access to one vulnerable instance, they can potentially pivot to adjacent systems through trusted remote function call (RFC) connections or reuse of credentials,” said Jonathan Stross, SAP Security Analyst at Pathlock. “This makes prompt patching absolutely essential.”

J Stephen Kowski, Field CTO at SlashNext Email Security, added that successful exploitation of S/4HANA can “absolutely” drive lateral movement.

“Once code runs in SAP’S ABAP programming language with elevated privileges, attackers can pivot via RFCs, job scheduling, connected middleware, and identity integrations to reach other systems,” he said.

CVE-2025-27429: Code Injection via RFC in S/4HANA

Here's a rundown from Pathlock's Stross on the three 9.9 critical patches, which he said teams should patch immediately.

CVE-2025-42950 – Code Injection in SAP Landscape Transformation

An attacker with low privileges can inject arbitrary ABAP code (SAP's programming language) into systems via RFC function modules in the Landscape Transformation stack. The vulnerability allows full system compromise, impacting confidentiality, integrity, and availability. Apply this patch immediately across all S/4HANA systems using CA-LT-ANA.

CVE-2025-42957 – Code Injection in S/4HANA Analytics

Same core vulnerability as the previous bug, but found in systems using SAP Landscape Transformation (SLT) Analysis Platform. Exploitation leads to remote ABAP execution and potentially full system takeover. Patch SLT and restrict RFC access to transformation modules.

Affects the analytics transformation layer in S/4HANA. Malicious input through RFC interfaces allows arbitrary code injection with high privileges. Treat as an emergency patch, an apply across all analytical/data transformation endpoints.