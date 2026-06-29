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Arcova launches integrated data center development service

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Arcova has launched a new end-to-end data center development offering that integrates engineering, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and grid-planning coordination into a single team. This approach aims to streamline the entire data center development lifecycle, from initial site selection through to ongoing operations, as reported by Silicon Angle.

The new offering addresses the growing gap between the demand for AI-driven data center capacity and the limitations of the existing power grid. Arcova claims its integrated service can reduce average development timelines by 18 months and save $60 million to $200 million per build by eliminating costs associated with fragmented vendor management.

Key features include parallel processing of interconnection permitting and equipment procurement, embedding cybersecurity and compliance from the engineering phase according to standards like IEC 62443 and NERC CIP, and utilizing AI to accelerate grid interconnection studies. This approach aims to provide hyperscalers, utilities, and developers with a single point of accountability, delivering certified and finance-ready data center assets more efficiently.

Source: Silicon Angle

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