It’s no secret the cybersecurity industry is grappling with a staggering shortage of skilled professionals. With nearly 4 million unfilled cybersecurity positions globally, organizations are scrambling to protect their digital assets against increasingly sophisticated attacks. This talent gap is particularly acute in the rapidly growing field of identity security, where the need for expertise has never been more pressing.

To help narrow that gap, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., has announced its free, entry-level Identity Security Leader Credential program. The program is designed to introduce the field and its best practices to newcomers and IT generalists wanting more specialized training in identity security.

"There's a massive shortage of professional talent in cybersecurity," said Denise Denson Hanson, SailPoint’s Area Vice President of Community and Education. "Identity security is a microcosm of this larger issue, and as industry leaders, we felt compelled to act."

SailPoint's response to this challenge is both ambitious and accessible. The new Identity Security Leader Credential is designed to be a gateway for newcomers to the field, offering free, vendor-agnostic training that assumes no prior experience in identity security. This approach marks a significant departure from traditional certification programs, which often come with hefty price tags and prerequisite knowledge.

Launched ahead of this week’s Navigate conference in Orlando, the new learning opportunity consists of 4.5 hours’ training through the company's Identity University platform. Participants who complete the training and pass an exam earn the credential, validating their foundational skills in driving successful identity security programs.

"We made this completely free because we wanted it to be accessible to everybody. We're removing barriers like cost and making sure the testing format is simpler and friendlier to people, regardless of their background,” Hanson explained.

The curriculum covers crucial topics such as launching an identity security career, exploring the field's evolution, planning strategies and implementing successful programs. By offering this comprehensive, industry-centric training at no cost, SailPoint aims to lower the barriers to entry and attract a diverse range of talent to the field.

This initiative is part of SailPoint's broader goal to train and credential 100,000 new identity security professionals over the next three years. The timing of the program's launch, coinciding with the Navigate conference, provides an immediate platform for engagement and further learning.

At Navigate, attendees will have access to a full day of hands-on education, including Identity University Skilled Sessions and a Developer Lab experience. These offerings cater to a range of skill levels, from newcomers to experienced professionals looking to deepen their expertise.

By democratizing access to quality education in identity security, SailPoint is not just addressing a pressing need – it's potentially reshaping the future of cybersecurity talent development.

"AI, machine learning, and automation are rapidly transforming our industry, which means our roles as identity security leaders are constantly evolving. We must be adaptable, flexible, and committed to continuous learning,” Hanson said. “This credential is about understanding the business challenges, the context, and the industry, so we can strengthen our ranks and create more robust talent pipelines.”