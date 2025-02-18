OpenSSH flaws could enable man-in-the-middle attacks, denial of service

Two vulnerabilities in OpenSSH could enable man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks or denial of service (DoS), the Qualys Threat Research Unit (TRU) revealed Tuesday.OpenSSH version 9.9p2 resolves both flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-26465 and CVE-2025-26466, which were discovered by Qualys TRU researchers. Each vulnerability has been attributed to memory error conditions.CVE-2025-26465 could cause a client to connect to an attacker-controlled server rather than the intended server, potentially leading to the theft of sensitive information such as credentials. There are some mitigating factors, as the attack only works if the VerifyHostKeyDNS client configuration option is set to “yes” or “ask,” while the default configuration is for VerifyHostKeyDNS to be set to “no.Qualys notes that the default configuration may differ between implementations – for example, VerifyHostKeyDNS was enabled by default in FreeBSD from September 2013 to March 2023. The flaw has been present in the OpenSSH code since December 2024, just prior to the release of version 6.8p1. CVE-2025-26466 has been present since August 2023, shortly before version 9.5p1 was released, and can enable DoS attacks against both OpenSSH clients and servers.Qualys recommends upgrading to OpenSSH 9.9p2 as soon as possible to resolve both flaws, although disabling VerifyHostKeyDNS could mitigate CVE-2025-26265 and utilizing LoginGraceTime, MaxStartups and PerSourcePenalties configurations could prevent successful exploitation of CVE-2025-26266 against OpenSSH servers.
