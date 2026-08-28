The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added three new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, mandating federal agencies to address them by specific deadlines. These vulnerabilities affect widely used software including ownCloud, the Linux Kernel, and JFrog Artifactory, posing significant risks to organizational security, according to a recent report by Security Affairs.

The newly cataloged vulnerabilities include CVE-2023-49105, an improper authentication flaw in ownCloud Server affecting versions 10.6.0 through 10.13.0, which allows unauthenticated attackers to access or modify user files. Also added is CVE-2026-53362, a critical vulnerability in the Linux kernel's IPv6 subsystem, which could allow local attackers to escalate privileges or crash systems. The third is CVE-2026-66384, a path traversal vulnerability in JFrog Artifactory, enabling authenticated users to write data outside designated cache directories. Notably, the Linux kernel vulnerability was reportedly exploited by AI agents to gain root access within an OpenAI environment, highlighting the real-world threat posed by these flaws.

CISA has set deadlines of August 30, 2026, for the ownCloud and Linux kernel flaws, and September 10, 2026, for the JFrog Artifactory vulnerability, urging both federal agencies and private organizations to prioritize remediation.