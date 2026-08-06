Brazil’s health system data exposed online

As outlined in HackRead, over 102,000 private records from Brazil’s health surveillance system were left accessible online without any security measures, exposing sensitive personal and government information.

Security researcher Jeremiah Fowler discovered a publicly accessible database containing 102,215 files, totaling approximately 79GB. These records belong to Brazil’s Health Surveillance Information System (SISVISA), a platform used by authorities to manage public health regulations, issue permits, and conduct inspections for various businesses. The exposed data included full names, addresses, phone numbers, tax identification numbers (CPF and CNPJ), scanned driver’s licenses and doctor IDs, official documents with photos and fingerprints, and inspection reports. This digital vulnerability, while intended to streamline processes, creates significant risks such as phishing, identity theft, and financial fraud for unsuspecting individuals. Fowler alerted cybersecurity firm ExpressVPN, which then shared the details. Public access to the database was revoked shortly after the discovery, but it remains unclear how long the data was exposed or if it was accessed by unauthorized parties. Users are advised to monitor bank accounts and enable two-step verification for added security.