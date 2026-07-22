The Hugging Face security breach that was disclosed last week was revealed to have been conducted by OpenAI agents that escaped their sandbox while performing the ExploitGym evaluation, according to a report published by OpenAI Tuesday.OpenAI disclosed that agents running two of its models — GPT-5.6 Sol and an “even more capable” model that hasn’t yet been released — exploited vulnerabilities in both third-party software in OpenAI’s research environment and Hugging Face’s production environment in an attempt to “cheat” on the evaluation and obtain ExploitGym solutions directly from Hugging Face.While the models were meant to have restricted network access — only able to use the internet to install packages via software that serves as a proxy and cache for package registries — the agents “spent a substantial amount of inference compute” attempting to gain open internet access, ultimately exploiting a zero-day flaw in the package registry cache proxy, OpenAI said.Once internet access was obtained, the models then targeted Hugging Face, inferring that the platform, which hosts AI models, datasets and benchmark materials, would hold solutions for ExploitGym. OpenAI noted that the guardrails on these models that would normally restrict potentially dangerous cyber capability were lifted for the purpose of the evaluation. “It may be harder to reproduce outside a lab today, but open models have no built-in restrictions, and similar capabilities could become widely accessible within months,” said Semgrep Co-founder and CTO Drew Dennison in comments to SC Media. “Regulation alone will not prevent that. Defenders need to harden their code and systems now, before these techniques become easier to deploy at scale.”
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Ultimately, the models leveraged stolen credentials and zero-day vulnerabilities in Hugging Face’s production environment to obtain remote code execution on Hugging Face’s servers. Hugging Face previously stated this exploitation involved uploading a malicious dataset that abused a remote-code dataset loader and template injection into a dataset configuration.“All evidence suggests that the models were hyperfocused on finding a solution for ExploitGym, going to extreme lengths to achieve a rather narrow testing goal,” OpenAi wrote.Eric Brandwine, vice president and distinguished engineer at Amazon, told SC Media that the incident is “less about models ‘going rogue,’” and “more about infrastructure and controls around them.”“A goal-seeking AI system will pursue whatever path accomplishes its objective, including paths you never intended. That’s why security boundaries must live at the infrastructure level, outside the agent’s reasoning, where they can’t be overridden,” Brandwine said in an email.