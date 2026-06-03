Anthropic grants Mythos access to 150 more organizations, plans wider release

The new group includes organizations from more than 15 countries in sectors including power, water, healthcare, communications and hardware, which Anthropic said were previously underrepresented in Project Glasswing.

The Financial Times reported that some of the new partners include Okta, Samsung, the New York Stock Exchange, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), citing sources familiar with the matter.

“What each partner has in common is that a successful attack on their codebase would be catastrophic. For most partners, we estimate that a major attack could affect more than 100 million people, with important ramifications for both global and national security,” the company stated.

Last month, Anthropic said partners from the first Project Glasswing group, which includes major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Apple, AWS and Cloudflare, had discovered more than 10,000 high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities within one month of using Mythos Preview.

Cloudflare alone found 400 high- and critical-severity flaws, and 2,000 bugs total, while Palo Alto Networks’ first “Patch Wednesday” after joining Project Glasswing had five times more patches than usual, Anthropic noted. The company said many companies’ rate of vulnerability discovery increased tenfold due to Mythos’ capabilities.

“Organizations have invested heavily in SAST, DAST, and other automated DevSecOps processes, yet thousands of previously undiscovered vulnerabilities are still being uncovered when advanced AI is paired with deep source code access and skilled security practitioners directing the investigation,” Cobalt CTO Gunter Ollmann said in comments to SC Media.

Anthropic created Project Glasswing to restrict access to Mythos Preview, concerned that its capabilities would be misused by cyber threat actors to discover and exploit new zero-days. In its latest announcement, the company predicted that other companies could release “Mythos-class” models with fewer restrictions and protections within the next six- to 12 months.

It also said it planned to eventually release “Mythos-level capabilities” to the general public, but only after developing sufficient safeguards against misuse, and aimed to further expand Project Glasswing to more critical infrastructure providers, critical open-source software maintainers and safety testers.

“Anthropic is essentially rehearsing the general rollout of Mythos one controlled cohort at a time and watching whether it can widen access without the whole thing blowing up. The rest of us are still outside the club, with general access locked until safeguards exist that nobody, Anthropic included, has actually built yet,” noted Jim Sherlock, vice president of AI & cybersecurity R&D at ProCircular, in comments to SC Media.

Kevin Kirkwood, CISO at Exabeam, said the Project Glasswing expansion represented a shift toward an “international collective defense model” that gives defenders the advantage of finding and fixing vulnerabilities before attackers can find them. However, expanding the project also comes with risks, Kirkwood said.

“Scaling the program also increases governance complexity: more partners means more access-control challenges, more legal and regulatory exposure, and a larger blast radius if controls fail,” Kirkwood stated in an email.

Sherlock said organizations should prepare for the new group of vendors with Mythos access to soon publish security releases faster and at a higher volume than their current patch cycle may able to handle.

This meant inventorying all software the organization relies on, “because you can’t patch what you have not inventoried,” measuring current patch times and identifying ways this timing can be reduced, and having pre-approval for emergency patching set up ahead of time to prevent delays during a “vendor advisory storm,” Sherlock said.

Sherlock also recommended organizations use the tools they already have available, such as free tools, to scan their own code bases before attackers have the opportunity, and “lock in the fundamentals” such as multi-factor authentication, hardened configurations and logging to reduce the impact of incidents that may result from late patching.