Hacktivists increasingly target critical infrastructure organizations
Hacktivists are expanding beyond low-level distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and website defacements to targeting critical infrastructure organizations in industries such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, transportation and telecoms.A July 11 blog by Cyble reported that the shift from surface-level attacks to infrastructure-level interference demonstrated a growing strategic intent and technical capability in the hacktivist community.The Cyble researchers said attacks on industrial control systems (ICS), data breaches, and access-based attacks now comprise 31% of hacktivist attacks, up from 29% from the previous quarter.Italy was the most frequently targeted country in ICS attacks by hacktivists, followed by the United States, the Czech Republic, France and Spain. Much of the increase was tied to the rise last year of the Russia-linked Z-Pentest group.“As global geopolitical tensions continue to rise, hacktivism is evolving and increasing being used to disrupt, intimidate and score political points,” said James Maude, Field CTO at BeyondTrust. “We have seen groups evolve from largescale DDoS and defacement into much more sophisticated threats targeting ICS, spoofing GPS signals in the Gulf region to disrupt shipping, and breaching Nobitex, a prominent Iranian cryptocurrency exchange.”Maude added that the lines between hacktivism, cybercrime for profit and nation-state activities are now blurred. A group known as “Keymous+” appear to have been building alliances across multiple hacktivist groups to expand their reach, while also offering a for-hire DDoS service known as EliteStress.
