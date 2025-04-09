Google introduces GUS, a unified security platform with Mandiant

Google is combining its security platforms under a single banner that will see its security services, research, and consulting brands unified as one offering.

Known as Google Unified Security (GUS, like the astronaut), the combined effort will see Google’s existing services bundled with recently acquired Mandiant to offer automated security services and in-person consulting and analysis.

“We are bringing together our portfolios to deliver better security platforms,” said Google Vice President of Product Management Brian Roddy.

“We like to think of this as a true super-team roundup.”

Specifically, Google plans to create a single brand which will combine threat intelligence, security operations, cloud security, Chrome for Enterprise, and the Mandiant family of security services and consulting.

Within the combined GUS offering, customers will be able to consult with Mandiant within various Google apps and services, allowing for analysts to directly diagnose and remediate security incidents.

“In addition to all this automation we can bring in the human element,” Roddy told SC Media.

“It brings together not only our products but integrates with existing security ecosystems.”

The GUS suite will seek to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help streamline monitoring and threat analysis. Google plans to employ Gemini AI agents to perform tasks, including analysis of security alerts and malware scanning with hopes of freeing up administrators to focus on other, more demanding tasks.

The agents are set to hit general availability in the second quarter of 2025.

Google also plans to integrate the service with its third-party partners. Data management from Bindplane and developer tools from Snyk will be offered to organizations in the rollout, as will integration with cybersecurity insurance providers Beazley and Chubb who will offer international coverage to organizations who use Google Cloud services.

Additionally, Chubb said it will provide Google Cloud customers with coverage for “quantum attacks” which are not yet a real danger but the phrase sure sounds snappy when you are pitching the executive board on renewing an insurance policy.

In announcing the new security rollout, Roddy and Google VP of Security Operations Peter Bailey said that the aim was to better cover an evolving threat surface as well as increasingly complex regulatory and legal landscapes by creating a fusion between automated systems and human consultants.

“It provides visibility, and detection and response capabilities, across networks, endpoints, clouds, and apps,” the executives said.

“It automatically enriches security data with the latest Google Threat intelligence for more effective detection and prioritization.”