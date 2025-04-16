Developers in the crosshairs of notorious DPRK crew ‘Slow Pisces’

North Korea-affiliated cybercrime operation has turned its attention to targeting developers in hopes of obtaining access upstream and in supply chain.

The group known as "Slow Pisces" has been socially engineering developers by targeting LinkedIn profiles with job offers that lead to poisoned coding challenges, according to researchers with t he Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 security team.

In a typical attack, the threat actor would contact a targeted (or spam out to multiple) developer profiles while presenting themselves as a job recruiter. The target would then be asked to complete a coding challenge — a common assessment tool in which the developer is placed in a controlled environment and asked to complete a series of coding problems.

This is where the attack by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)-linked hackers picks up. Within that coding challenge environment is a malicious script embedded within either a Python or Javascript code repository. No other languages are offered in any significant quantity.

“This scarcity suggests attackers might have created repositories on demand, based on a target's preferred programming language,” the Unit 42 researchers explained.

“Consequently the group more frequently used languages more popular in the cryptocurrency sector, such as JavaScript and Python.”

The repository, in turn, redirects the user to a command-and-control server that determines if that system contains data that is useful to the attackers and, if so, installs a malicious payload. The screening criteria includes IP address, geolocation, time zone, and HTTP headers.

Should the target be deemed worthy of attack, the server will then install and execute a malware package which is believed by researchers to be an information stealer. If not, the connection is terminated.

Targeting developers has become an increasingly popular tactic for threat actors and cybercriminals due to the key role they play in the software chain. In addition to direct malware attackers, threat actors have been targeting developers by seeding code repositories with poisoned libraries that mimic those most commonly used by developers.

By compromising a developer’s machine, the attacker can gain access to their coding projects and insert their own backdoors into the eventual product. Additionally, a compromised service or infrastructure program can then be used to take over the systems of any customers further down the stream.

In this case, it is believed that the Slow Pisces hackers are trying to go after developers and organizations operating in the cryptocurrency sector. The Unit 42 team noted that the LinkedIn profiles associated with the attack were almost all impersonating prominent cryptocurrency companies and exchanges.