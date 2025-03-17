A critical vulnerability in Apache Tomcat is being actively exploited online that could allow attackers to take over vulnerable servers with a single PUT API request.Designated CVE-2025-24813, the vulnerability lies in the way the server platform processes PUT requests. A specially crafted data stream could trigger an error in the processing of data deserialization.“This request writes a file inside Tomcat’s session storage directory,” explained researchers with security provider Wallarm.“Because Tomcat automatically saves session data in files, the malicious payload is now stored on disk, waiting to be deserialized.” According to the Wallarm team, the vulnerability is based in the way Tomcat retrieves and processes Java code. The attacker can bypass code checks and security protections to directly execute their code.A simple PUT command can be embedded with additional code that allows for otherwise unauthorized commands to be read and executed by the target system. The result is a complete takeover of the targeted server with the ability to download and execute further malware. As such, the vulnerability has been given a "critical" security rating.
Apache Tomcat flaw actively exploited; could allow ‘devastating’ RCE
