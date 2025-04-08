Data Security

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Data Security Solution  

Data remains one of the most valuable and targeted assets in cybersecurity. Finalists in this category offer sophisticated solutions focused on comprehensive, lifecycle-wide protection, emphasizing proactive risk detection and compliance with stringent regulatory standards, underscoring the industry’s prioritization of robust data security practices.

Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.

The Top 5 | Best Data Security Solution

Securiti Data+AI Command Center

Recognized as a leading innovator in data security, Securiti’s Data+AI Command Center has been selected as a finalist for the SC Awards 2025 due to its groundbreaking approach to data protection, governance, and compliance automation. As AI-driven data processing becomes more prevalent, organizations are struggling to track and secure sensitive information across increasingly complex digital ecosystems. Securiti’s platform provides a unified solution that discovers, classifies, and protects data across cloud, hybrid, and AI environments. What sets Securiti apart is its automated risk assessments, AI-driven data protection policies, and compliance enforcement capabilities, which ensure organizations meet regulatory requirements such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA without slowing down innovation. With the introduction of Gencore AI, an industry-first tool for protecting AI-generated data, Securiti continues to push the boundaries of data security. Enterprises trust the Data+AI Command Center to safeguard their data while enabling AI innovation, reinforcing its position as a top-tier security solution.

Semantic Intelligence

Concentric AI has emerged as a pioneer in AI-driven data security, and its flagship solution, Semantic Intelligence, has secured a spot as a finalist for the SC Awards 2025 in the Best Data Security Solution category. The platform is revolutionizing how organizations discover, classify, and protect sensitive data by leveraging advanced machine learning and natural language processing to analyze unstructured data across cloud and on-premises environments. With data sprawl continuing to be a major challenge, Concentric AI ensures that security teams gain real-time visibility into where business-critical data resides, who has access to it, and whether it is at risk. This proactive approach enables automated risk reduction, ensuring that organizations can detect data leaks, prevent insider threats, and enforce security policies without manual intervention. With a 10 out of 10 customer satisfaction rating and continuous AI-driven enhancements, Concentric AI is delivering a next-generation data security solution that is transforming how enterprises protect sensitive information.

Sentra Data Security Platform (Sentra DSP)

As organizations shift to multi-cloud infrastructures, they need adaptive security solutions that can dynamically detect and protect sensitive data across complex cloud environments. Sentra’s Data Security Platform (DSP) has earned a finalist position in the SC Awards 2025, thanks to its cutting-edge AI-powered approach to cloud-native data protection. Sentra DSP provides real-time data classification, automated risk detection, and policy-based remediation, allowing enterprises to enforce compliance while minimizing their attack surface. As ransomware attacks and cloud misconfigurations continue to rise, Sentra has doubled down on machine-learning-powered risk prioritization, cross-cloud visibility enhancements, and next-gen threat intelligence integrations. The platform’s fast-growing enterprise customer base and industry-first cloud security capabilities position Sentra DSP as a leader in modern data security.

Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio

As businesses move to the cloud, they face increasing risks related to data loss, compliance failures, and unauthorized access. Skyhigh Security has secured a finalist spot in the SC Awards 2025 for its SSE (Security Service Edge) Portfolio, a comprehensive, cloud-first security suite that delivers data protection across SaaS applications, private applications, and the web. By integrating Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) into a single, unified platform, Skyhigh Security ensures that organizations can enforce Zero Trust policies without disrupting business operations. With AI-powered threat detection, automated compliance monitoring, and risk-based policy enforcement, the SSE Portfolio is helping organizations protect their most critical data assets from evolving cyber threats. Following a record year of growth in 2024, Skyhigh Security is investing in next-gen data risk analytics, behavioral anomaly detection, and enhanced multi-cloud data protection, making it a dominant force in modern data security.

Symmetry Data Security Platform

As an SC Awards 2025 finalist, Symmetry Systems’ Data Security Platform (DSP) is gaining recognition for its groundbreaking identity-centric approach to data security. Unlike traditional data protection tools that focus solely on perimeter defense, Symmetry DSP maps data access patterns, monitors sensitive data movements, and integrates with identity security frameworks to prevent unauthorized access. With cybercriminals increasingly targeting identity-based vulnerabilities, Symmetry Systems provides unmatched visibility into how data is being accessed, stored, and shared across enterprise environments. Its Zero Trust model ensures that security teams can enforce the principle of least privilege, reducing the risk of insider threats, credential abuse, and data exfiltration. With ongoing investments in AI-driven risk assessments, automated threat mitigation, and cloud-native security enhancements, Symmetry Systems continues to redefine data security for modern enterprises.

Related Events

