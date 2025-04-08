2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

ARMO’s Behavioral Cloud Application Detection and Response (BCAD) is an AI-driven cloud security solution that provides real-time detection, anomaly-based threat analysis, and automated response for cloud applications and workloads. By leveraging behavioral analytics and machine learning, BCAD identifies suspicious activity, insider threats, and zero-day attacks across cloud environments. With over 5,000 organizations using ARMO’s cloud security solutions, the company is continuously enhancing BCAD’s real-time detection capabilities, expanding its integrations with DevOps tools, and strengthening threat intelligence modeling. As cloud workloads become more dynamic and complex, ARMO BCAD is emerging as a leading solution in behavioral-based cloud security.