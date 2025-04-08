Cloud Security

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

Cloud workloads are increasingly targeted by cyber threats, necessitating robust, dynamic protection solutions. Finalists in this category reflect advancements in workload-specific security, providing comprehensive defense mechanisms that secure dynamic cloud environments without compromising performance or agility.

Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

The Top 5 | Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

Aqua Security Platform

Aqua Security’s Cloud Security Platform is designed to protect cloud-native applications, Kubernetes workloads, and containerized environments with AI-driven risk analysis, runtime protection, and automated security enforcement. By combining behavioral analytics, vulnerability scanning, and policy-based security, Aqua enables businesses to secure applications from development to production. As organizations accelerate their cloud adoption strategies, Aqua Security continues to enhance its workload integrity verification, DevSecOps automation, and software supply chain security. With strong enterprise adoption and ongoing innovation, Aqua’s Cloud Security Platform is a top contender in cloud-native security.

ARMO Behavioral Cloud Application Detection and Response (CADR)

ARMO’s Behavioral Cloud Application Detection and Response (BCAD) is an AI-driven cloud security solution that provides real-time detection, anomaly-based threat analysis, and automated response for cloud applications and workloads. By leveraging behavioral analytics and machine learning, BCAD identifies suspicious activity, insider threats, and zero-day attacks across cloud environments. With over 5,000 organizations using ARMO’s cloud security solutions, the company is continuously enhancing BCAD’s real-time detection capabilities, expanding its integrations with DevOps tools, and strengthening threat intelligence modeling. As cloud workloads become more dynamic and complex, ARMO BCAD is emerging as a leading solution in behavioral-based cloud security.

Calico Cloud

Tigera’s Calico Cloud is a Kubernetes-native security and observability platform that provides real-time workload protection, zero-trust network segmentation, and compliance enforcement for cloud-native applications. With its policy-driven approach, Calico Cloud prevents unauthorized access, lateral movement, and cloud-native attacks in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Trusted by industry leaders such as IBM, Microsoft, and Salesforce, Tigera continues to advance Calico Cloud with AI-driven security analytics, runtime anomaly detection, and automated compliance management. As Kubernetes adoption surges, Calico Cloud remains a critical security solution for modern cloud workloads.

Cohesity Alta

Cohesity Alta is a cloud-native data security platform that offers comprehensive protection for workloads and data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Built to defend against ransomware, insider threats, and data breaches, Alta provides immutable backups, AI-driven anomaly detection, and automated disaster recovery. Following its acquisition of Veritas’ data protection business, Cohesity has expanded its cloud security capabilities, introducing zero-trust backup architectures, air-gapped cloud storage, and AI-powered risk mitigation. With thousands of enterprise customers relying on Cohesity Alta, the platform continues to set the standard for cloud workload and data resilience.

Lacework FortiCNAPP

Fortinet’s FortiCNAPP is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that delivers end-to-end security for workloads, containers, and Kubernetes environments. Designed to provide advanced threat intelligence, API security, and compliance automation, FortiCNAPP ensures that organizations can detect and respond to cloud threats in real time. With over 805,000 customers globally, Fortinet continues to innovate in the cloud security space, enhancing FortiCNAPP with zero-trust workload segmentation, DevSecOps integrations, and AI-driven attack surface management. As businesses prioritize cloud workload security, Fortinet’s FortiCNAPP remains a leading choice for enterprise protection.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Cloud ComputingGreynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds