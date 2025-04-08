2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution

As one of the most recognizable names in cybersecurity, CrowdStrike is once again leading the charge with Charlotte AI, an AI-driven cybersecurity assistant designed to supercharge security operations. Charlotte AI acts as an interactive, conversational AI for security teams, allowing analysts to query threat intelligence, analyze alerts, and automate security workflows through natural language processing (NLP). What makes Charlotte AI a game-changer is its seamless integration with CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform, enabling real-time threat hunting, automated investigations, and adaptive security recommendations. By harnessing AI to bridge the gap between security expertise and automation, CrowdStrike is paving the way for the future of AI-driven security operations.