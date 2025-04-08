2025 SC Awards finalists announced

Tom Spring, SC Media Sr. Editorial Director, CyberRisk Alliance

It’s a big day at SC Media: we’re thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2025 SC Awards

This year we received hundreds of submissions across 33 categories, spanning both the Excellence and Trust Awards, and the result is a finalist roster that reflects an evolving cybersecurity industry. From AI-powered threat detection to identity solutions designed for non-human users, finalists aren’t just innovators, they are business enablers.

Now in its 28th year, the SC Awards honor the companies, leaders, and technologies driving cybersecurity forward. Categories like Best Emerging Technology, Best Cloud Workload Protection, and Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution showcase some of the most groundbreaking work in cybersecurity today.

At the same time, finalists in categories such as Best Customer Service and Best Compliance Solution demonstrate that SC Awards in Trust and Excellence don’t always come from disruption, but rather from doing the hard work right.

And let’s not overlook the people behind the platforms. This year’s Executive and Innovator finalists represent a new generation of cybersecurity leadership that are technically savvy, visionary, and refreshingly vocal about the need for collaboration, equity, and transparency.

We also extend our sincere thanks to the SC Awards 2025 judges — a distinguished panel of CISOs, security executives, technologists, risk officers, and researchers from across sectors. We thank them for their deep expertise and thoughtful scrutiny. Their time, integrity, and insight were essential.

So what's next? Winners will be announced live at a 2025 SC Awards Reception held on Tuesday, April 29, during the RSA Conference week in San Francisco at Merkado. The 2025 SC Award winners list will also be published on SCWorld.com on Wednesday, April 30.