Controlling AI agents has become the next infrastructure priority, as the rapid integration of AI into enterprise operations continues, as first reported by Silicon Angle.

The rapid advancement of AI agents has prompted a shift in focus towards control and safety mechanisms. Nvidia is positioning its OpenShell runtime and Open Agent Safety Platform to provide containment for these agents, emphasizing the need to scale agent authority only as fast as independent control can be proven. This comes amid a landscape of nascent agent control startups and what are described as "toothless safety controls." Regulatory bodies like the FTC are reportedly investigating major AI players like OpenAI and Anthropic for potential consumer risks. The industry is also grappling with the implications of AI on existing infrastructure, with discussions around token economics, inference efficiency, and the need for robust data access and governance solutions. Companies are investing heavily in AI development and infrastructure, with numerous funding rounds and acquisitions occurring across the sector, highlighting the intense competition and rapid evolution of the AI landscape.

Source: Silicon Angle