Understanding the role of a SOC Analyst

A SOC Analyst monitors security telemetry, triages alerts, and investigates potential incidents inside a Security Operations Center. The role sits within the detect-investigate-respond chain that defines SecOps, typically reporting to a SOC manager or shift lead. SOC Analysts execute the day-to-day monitoring and investigation work that keeps security operations running — they are primarily an execution role, not a design or strategy role.

What does a SOC Analyst do?

• Triage security alerts from SIEM, EDR, NDR, and other security tools to determine which require investigation

• Investigate confirmed security incidents by analyzing logs, correlating events, and gathering evidence to understand scope and impact

• Document findings in case management systems with clear timelines, evidence, and recommended actions

• Escalate validated incidents to incident response teams or senior analysts when incidents exceed their scope or severity thresholds

• Execute security playbooks and standard operating procedures for common incident types and investigation workflows

• Participate in shift handoffs to maintain 24/7 coverage and ensure incident continuity across SOC shifts

Core skills for a SOC Analyst

Technical Skills

• Log analysis across multiple data sources (Windows event logs, syslog, application logs, network flows)

• SIEM query writing in platforms' native query languages (KQL, SPL, or equivalent)

• MITRE ATT&CK framework knowledge for threat categorization and investigation paths

• Basic network and endpoint forensics to trace attacker actions

• Malware indicator analysis and threat intelligence correlation

Process and Investigation Skills

• Incident documentation discipline with chain of custody awareness

• Security playbook execution and standard operating procedure adherence

• Evidence preservation techniques during active investigations

• Case prioritization based on organizational risk frameworks

Communication Skills

• Clear incident write-ups that technical and non-technical stakeholders can act on

• Effective shift handoff communication to maintain investigation continuity

• Escalation framing that gives incident responders the context they need

• Consulting with senior SOC analysts or the shift lead for confirmation and validation is an expected part of the role — analysts should not hesitate to loop in more experienced teammates when findings are ambiguous or when an investigation approaches the boundaries of their scope

Common tools and technologies

SOC Analysts work across SIEM, EDR/XDR, SOAR, and case-management consoles plus network-detection (NDR) and malware-sandbox tooling — the platform mix varies by employer. Two operational fluencies distinguish hire-ready candidates from familiar-but-untested ones: comfortable reading and modifying queries in at least one SIEM query language (KQL, SPL, or equivalent), and confident navigation of at least one EDR console's incident timeline view well enough to reconstruct an attack chain from process telemetry. Generic category awareness is a starting point; platform-specific fluency in one stack is what hiring managers actually screen for.

SOC Analyst vs. related roles

A SOC Analyst triages and investigates; a Detection Engineer designs and tunes the detection logic the SOC Analyst works with. While SOC Analysts execute existing playbooks and escalate confirmed incidents, Incident Responders take those confirmed incidents through containment, eradication, and recovery operations. The SOC Analyst role ends when an incident is validated and escalated — it does not own the response operation that follows.

Career path

Common entry points include IT helpdesk, Network Operations Center (NOC) analyst positions, IT support roles, and cybersecurity degree programs. Typical advancement paths lead to senior SOC analyst, Detection Engineer, Incident Responder, Threat Intelligence Analyst, or SOC management roles. The role often serves as a foundation for specializing deeper into detection engineering, incident response, or threat hunting disciplines.