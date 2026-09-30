How to evaluate non-human identity and secrets governance platforms

Non-human identity governance platforms help prevent credential orphaning and enforce lifecycle controls across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments. The key question is not simply whether a platform can store secrets securely. It is whether it can discover unregistered credentials, assign ownership, and automatically trigger lifecycle actions when personnel or services change.

A platform that cannot answer the five diagnostic questions during a proof of concept is unlikely to prevent credentials from becoming orphaned during an actual incident.

Evaluation framework

Three platform categories address different aspects of non-human identity governance. Secrets management platforms focus on secure storage and rotation but often lack discovery capabilities for credentials created outside their registration process. Cloud NHI governance platforms provide visibility across cloud environments but may have limited coverage for on-premises or SaaS systems. Identity governance platforms with NHI modules extend human identity workflows to machine identities but require integration with existing IGA systems.

The primary evaluation criterion is governance outcome, not credential storage capability. A platform that encrypts secrets at rest and provides access controls but cannot detect orphaned credentials or enforce ownership transfer creates a false security boundary. The secondary criterion is discovery completeness — the platform must identify credentials created through cloud consoles, infrastructure-as-code, CI/CD pipelines, and manual processes that bypass official governance channels.

Criterion Why it matters Weight How to test Discovery completeness — platform discovers credentials created outside the governance system (code repos, IaC, CI/CD, console) not just registered credentials Orphaned credentials often result from shadow IT creation processes that bypass official channels High Deploy test credentials through multiple creation methods; verify platform detection Ownership lifecycle integration — platform enforces ownership assignment at creation and triggers transfer or revocation on personnel offboarding Credential orphaning occurs when ownership is not tracked or when ownership transfer fails during personnel changes High Test personnel offboarding simulation; verify automatic credential handling Rotation enforcement — platform enforces rotation on schedule with automated rotation; does not require manual trigger Manual rotation processes create gaps where credentials remain active beyond policy limits High Configure rotation policy; verify automatic execution without manual intervention Decommission integration — platform triggers credential revocation when a service or project is decommissioned, not just when manually instructed Service decommissioning often leaves credentials active in systems not directly connected to the platform High Simulate service decommission; verify credential revocation propagation Active use visibility — platform can show which workloads are currently consuming a credential (not just which have permission) to enable scope-accurate revocation Permission-based visibility shows potential impact; active use visibility shows actual impact for revocation decisions Medium Query platform for active credential usage; compare with permission grants Revocation propagation speed — how quickly does revocation reach all credential consumers — primary credential plus cached copies and derivative grants? Slow revocation propagation extends exposure window after credential compromise or personnel departure Medium Time revocation from initiation to full propagation across all consumers Evidence package — platform produces audit-ready evidence of credential lifecycle (issuance, rotation, revocation) with timestamps, without requiring manual log reconstruction Compliance frameworks require demonstrable evidence of credential lifecycle management Medium Request audit trail export; verify completeness and timestamp accuracy

Secrets management platforms excel at secure storage and automated rotation but struggle with discovery completeness. These platforms assume credentials are registered during creation, which creates blind spots for credentials created through cloud consoles, IaC templates, or emergency procedures. The evaluation question that differentiates platforms: can the system tell you which workloads are currently using a specific secret, not which workloads have permission to use it? Active use visibility enables scope-accurate revocation decisions.

Cloud NHI governance platforms provide cross-cloud visibility and can detect service accounts, workload identities, and instance profiles created outside official processes. These platforms typically integrate with cloud provider APIs to discover existing NHI populations and track permission usage patterns. The evaluation question that differentiates platforms: can the system detect cloud NHI that were never registered through the official governance process — credentials created through infrastructure automation, console access, or deployment pipelines outside the governance system?

Identity governance platforms with NHI modules extend existing human identity workflows to machine identities, leveraging established approval processes and organizational hierarchies. The evaluation question that differentiates platforms: when a team member with NHI ownership leaves the organization, does the platform automatically trigger ownership transfer or revocation, or does it require manual action? Automated lifecycle integration prevents credential orphaning during personnel transitions.

PoC design

The proof-of-concept must test against the five diagnostic questions. A platform that cannot answer these questions in a controlled environment will not provide governance visibility during an operational incident. The PoC design requires creating test credentials through multiple pathways to evaluate discovery completeness.

Create baseline test credentials through official governance channels to establish platform registration behavior. Then create shadow credentials through cloud console access, infrastructure-as-code deployment, CI/CD pipeline execution, and manual API calls to test discovery capabilities. Document which creation methods the platform detects and which remain invisible.

Test ownership lifecycle integration by simulating personnel offboarding scenarios. Create test credentials assigned to a temporary user account, then disable or remove the account through HR systems integration. Verify whether the platform automatically triggers credential transfer, revocation, or alerting, or whether it requires manual intervention.

Evaluate rotation enforcement by configuring test rotation policies and monitoring execution. Verify that rotation occurs automatically according to schedule without requiring manual triggers. Test rotation failure scenarios to understand platform behavior when automated rotation fails.

Test decommission integration by creating test services or projects with associated credentials, then triggering decommission workflows. Verify that credential revocation occurs automatically when the service is decommissioned, not just when credentials are manually revoked.

Measure revocation propagation speed by timing credential revocation from initiation to complete propagation across all consumers. Test revocation scenarios that include cached credentials, derivative grants, and cross-system dependencies to understand true revocation scope.

The PoC must include testing discovery capabilities against the organization's actual credential population, not just test credentials. Deploy the platform in a limited production environment and compare discovered credentials against known credential inventories to evaluate discovery completeness.

A practical note on PoC execution: the criteria and test procedures in this framework are specific enough to be consumed directly by automation tooling. Teams running accelerated evaluations have used AI-assisted workflows to generate test fixtures, parse platform API responses, and produce comparison reports across vendors. That approach is consistent with how the framework is structured — each criterion maps to a discrete, testable output — and it compresses the time required to run parallel vendor evaluations without sacrificing coverage.

Reference call questions

Reference calls must focus on customers who used the platform to discover unregistered credentials, not just manage registered ones. Ask for specific examples of automatic ownership transfer during personnel offboarding and how the platform handled credentials created outside the registration process.

Essential questions include: "Can you provide examples of credentials the platform discovered that were not initially registered through your governance process?" This reveals discovery effectiveness beyond managed credential populations. Ask: "How does the platform handle credential revocation when the creating user is no longer with the organization?" This tests lifecycle integration capabilities.

Request details about revocation propagation: "What is the typical time from revocation initiation to complete propagation, and what factors affect propagation speed?" Ask for specific examples of revocation failures and how they were resolved.

Probe compliance evidence capabilities: "How does the platform support audit requirements, and what evidence does it produce for credential lifecycle events?" Request examples of actual audit packages the customer has produced using platform data.

Ask about integration challenges: "What systems required custom integration work, and where did you encounter gaps in the platform's native discovery capabilities?" This reveals implementation complexity and potential blind spots.

Query operational impact: "How has the platform changed your incident response procedures for credential compromise, and what governance gaps remain after implementation?" This provides insight into real-world governance outcomes.

Compliance implications

SOC 2 Type II requires demonstrable controls for logical access management, including non-human identities (Source: AICPA, Trust Services Criteria). The platform must produce audit evidence showing credential lifecycle management, ownership tracking, and access termination procedures. Compliance frameworks require evidence of governance processes, not just secure storage capabilities.

ISO 27001 A.9.2 requires user access provisioning procedures that extend to service accounts and application credentials (Source: ISO, ISO/IEC 27001:2022). The platform must demonstrate ownership assignment, periodic review, and termination procedures for all credential types.

Cloud Controls Matrix (CSA CCM) IAM-02 requires identity and credential lifecycle management across cloud environments (Source: Cloud Security Alliance, CCM v4.0). Multi-cloud organizations need platforms that provide consistent governance across all cloud providers, not vendor-specific solutions.

Shared responsibility model obligations require organizations to manage identity and access controls for their cloud resources. Cloud provider security controls cover infrastructure protection, but credential governance and lifecycle management remain customer responsibilities. The platform must support compliance evidence generation for both internal audits and external assessments.

Sources

https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-professionals/security/index.html

https://owasp.org/www-project-application-security-verification-standard/