Access control models: RBAC, ABAC, PBAC, DAC, and MAC compared

Access control failures create security gaps that compound over time — either through excessive permissions that enable insider threats or administrative complexity that prevents timely access revocation. Access control models define the rules and structures that determine who can access what resources within an information system, providing the architectural foundation for implementing security policies across applications, databases, and network resources.

Organizations choose between five primary access control models: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC), Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC), Discretionary Access Control (DAC), and Mandatory Access Control (MAC). Each model addresses different security requirements and operational constraints.

The selection of an access control model shapes how permissions are granted, revoked, and audited across an organization's technology infrastructure. The wrong choice creates either security gaps or administrative overhead that compounds over time.

Core capabilities

Role-Based Access Control organizes permissions around job functions, grouping users into roles that contain predefined access rights. Users inherit permissions through role membership rather than direct assignment. RBAC supports role hierarchies where senior roles inherit permissions from subordinate roles.

Attribute-Based Access Control evaluates multiple attributes about the user, resource, and environment to make access decisions. ABAC policies consider factors like user department, resource classification, time of access, and network location. The model supports dynamic decisions that change based on real-time conditions.

Policy-Based Access Control centralizes access decisions through explicit policy engines that evaluate requests against written rules. PBAC separates policy definition from policy enforcement, allowing security teams to modify access rules without changing application code.

Discretionary Access Control grants resource owners the authority to determine who can access their resources. DAC allows users to share files and grant permissions to other users based on their discretion. The model relies on user judgment for security decisions.

Mandatory Access Control enforces access decisions through system-level security labels that users cannot override. MAC assigns security clearance levels to users and classification levels to resources. Access requires that user clearance meets or exceeds resource classification.

Implementation approaches

RBAC implementation strategy

RBAC implementation begins with role engineering to identify job functions and map them to required permissions. Organizations create roles that reflect actual work patterns rather than organizational charts. Administrative simplicity conflicts with permission precision — broader roles reduce management overhead but increase access scope.

Role hierarchies allow inheritance relationships where manager roles include all permissions of subordinate roles. This reduces the total number of role assignments needed. The design choice is flat role structures for simplicity versus hierarchical structures for reduced administrative burden.

ABAC implementation strategy

ABAC requires attribute stores that maintain current information about users, resources, and environmental conditions. Policy Decision Points evaluate attributes against rules to determine access outcomes. Policy Enforcement Points block or allow access based on these decisions.

ABAC offers fine-grained control at the cost of complex policy management. (Source: NIST SP 800-162) Organizations must maintain accurate attribute data and design policies that avoid conflicts. The operational burden includes attribute synchronization and policy testing.

PBAC implementation strategy

PBAC centralizes policies in dedicated engines that applications query for access decisions. This approach separates business logic from security logic, allowing policy changes without code modifications. Applications send access requests with context information to policy engines.

The architectural choice is embedded policies for performance versus centralized policies for consistency. (Source: nvlpubs.nist.gov) Centralized policies enable uniform enforcement but create network dependencies.

DAC implementation strategy

DAC implementation relies on access control lists that resource owners maintain directly. File systems and databases provide DAC through user-managed permissions on individual objects. Users can grant read, write, or execute permissions to other users or groups.

DAC trades security consistency for user autonomy. Resource owners make security decisions without central oversight, which can create access patterns that violate organizational policies.

MAC implementation strategy

MAC requires security labels on all system objects and clearance levels for all users. The system enforces access based on label comparisons using models like Bell-LaPadula for confidentiality or Biba for integrity. Users cannot change security labels or override access decisions.

MAC provides strong security guarantees but requires extensive labeling infrastructure. (Source: NIST CSRC) The operational cost includes label management and user clearance administration.

Common use cases

RBAC fits organizations with stable job functions and clear permission requirements. Banking institutions use RBAC to control access to customer accounts based on teller, manager, and auditor roles. Healthcare organizations implement RBAC to separate clinical, administrative, and billing access patterns.

ABAC supports dynamic environments where access depends on multiple changing factors. Cloud platforms use ABAC to control resource access based on user location, device compliance, and resource sensitivity. IoT environments implement ABAC to make real-time decisions based on device status and network conditions.

PBAC enables organizations with complex compliance requirements to centralize access logic. Financial services use PBAC to enforce regulations like SOX or PCI DSS through centralized policy engines. Government agencies implement PBAC to ensure consistent application of security policies across multiple systems.

DAC appears in collaborative environments where users need flexibility to share resources. Research institutions use DAC to allow scientists to control access to their datasets and analysis tools. Small businesses implement DAC through file sharing systems where employees manage their own document permissions.

MAC operates in high-security environments where information protection overrides user convenience. Military systems use MAC to enforce security clearance levels and information classification. Intelligence agencies implement MAC to prevent information leakage between classification levels.

Implementation considerations

Administrative overhead analysis

RBAC creates moderate administrative overhead through role definition and user assignment processes. Role creep occurs when users accumulate roles over time without losing previous access. Organizations must balance role granularity against management complexity — fewer roles mean broader access but simpler administration.

ABAC requires continuous attribute maintenance and policy validation. Attribute drift happens when user properties change, but attribute stores lag behind organizational reality. The operational decision is real-time attribute synchronization for accuracy versus batch updates for performance. (Source: nvlpubs.nist.gov)

PBAC demands policy testing infrastructure to validate rule interactions and prevent conflicts. Policy engines must handle high query volumes while maintaining consistent decisions. The architectural choice is policy caching for speed versus real-time evaluation for accuracy. (Source: nvlpubs.nist.gov)

Technology integration requirements

RBAC integrates with directory services like Active Directory or LDAP for user and group management. Applications query directory services for role membership during authentication. Role information can be embedded in authentication tokens or retrieved through separate API calls.

ABAC requires attribute stores that applications can query in real-time. These stores must synchronize with HR systems, device management platforms, and other authoritative sources. ABAC implementations often use XACML or similar standards for policy expression.

PBAC needs policy engines that can evaluate complex rules quickly enough for real-time access decisions. Applications must handle policy engine failures gracefully, either defaulting to deny or using cached decisions. Policy languages like ALFA or Rego provide standardized rule expression.

Security architecture implications

RBAC concentrates permissions in roles, creating high-value targets for attackers who compromise role definitions. Role mining helps identify excessive permissions but requires ongoing analysis. The security tradeoff is role convenience versus permission sprawl — convenient roles often include unnecessary access.

ABAC depends on attribute accuracy for security decisions. Compromised attribute stores can manipulate access patterns without directly attacking applications. Attribute validation becomes a critical security control that organizations must monitor continuously. (Source: NIST IR 8480)

PBAC creates single points of failure in policy engines that control access across multiple systems. Policy engine compromise affects all connected applications simultaneously. The availability choice is redundant policy engines for resilience versus simplified management with single engines. (Source: nvlpubs.nist.gov)

Hybrid models and agentic AI

As organizations deploy agentic AI systems — autonomous agents capable of taking multi-step actions, invoking APIs, executing transactions, and consuming external services — traditional single-model access control approaches are proving insufficient. Unlike human users with predictable behavior, AI agents can act across many systems simultaneously, make decisions at machine speed, and accumulate capability far beyond what any individual human operator would require. Overly permissive access granted to an AI agent is not a theoretical risk: unconstrained agents have been documented triggering unintended financial transactions and resource consumption when access boundaries were not properly defined in advance.

This operational reality has made hybrid combinations of ABAC and PBAC particularly relevant for AI governance. ABAC provides the contextual sensitivity needed to evaluate dynamic agent attributes — current task scope, session context, resource sensitivity, and operational boundaries — at the moment of each access request. PBAC complements this by enforcing centrally managed policies that explicitly define what categories of action an agent is permitted to take, independent of any individual request's attributes. Together, the two models create layered controls: ABAC handles real-time contextual evaluation while PBAC enforces durable organizational constraints that cannot be overridden by the agent's runtime behavior.

Organizations implementing agentic AI should treat access control design as a prerequisite to deployment rather than a configuration detail. Practical measures include defining explicit capability scopes for each agent, enforcing spending and resource-consumption limits through policy rules, and requiring that any expansion of agent permissions follow the same review processes applied to human privileged access. The principle of least privilege applies as directly to AI agents as to human users — and the consequences of ignoring it can be faster and more costly given the speed at which autonomous systems operate.

Access control model comparison matrix

Model Decision basis Granularity Administrative overhead Common use cases Deployment context RBAC Job function roles Role-level permissions Moderate Stable organizations with clear job functions Enterprise applications, financial services ABAC Multiple user/resource/environment attributes Individual request level High Dynamic environments with contextual requirements Cloud platforms, IoT systems, AI agents PBAC Centralized policy rules Policy-defined granularity High Complex compliance environments Regulated industries, government, AI governance DAC Resource owner discretion Object-level permissions Low Collaborative environments requiring flexibility Research institutions, small businesses MAC System-enforced security labels Classification level Very High High-security environments with strict controls Military systems, intelligence agencies

Access control model selection checklist

Organizational scale assessment

[ ] User population size and growth rate

[ ] Number of applications and systems requiring access control

[ ] Geographic distribution of users and resources

[ ] Organizational stability and change frequency

Application requirements analysis

[ ] Required permission granularity level

[ ] Real-time access decision requirements

[ ] Integration capabilities with existing identity systems

[ ] Performance requirements for access control decisions

Compliance and security requirements

[ ] Regulatory compliance mandates (SOX, HIPAA, PCI DSS)

[ ] Data classification and handling requirements

[ ] Audit and reporting capabilities needed

[ ] Separation of duties requirements

Operational capacity evaluation

[ ] Available administrative resources for access control management

[ ] Technical expertise for policy development and maintenance

[ ] Infrastructure capacity for additional access control components

[ ] Budget for licensing, implementation, and ongoing operations

Risk tolerance assessment

[ ] Acceptable level of access control complexity

[ ] Tolerance for centralized versus distributed access decisions

[ ] Recovery requirements for access control system failures

[ ] Acceptable administrative overhead for security gains

Agentic AI considerations

[ ] Defined capability scopes for each AI agent prior to deployment

[ ] Spending and resource-consumption limits enforced through policy rules

[ ] Contextual attribute evaluation for dynamic agent behavior (ABAC)

[ ] Centralized policy constraints governing permissible agent action categories (PBAC)

[ ] Privileged access review processes applied to agent permission expansions

[ ] Monitoring and alerting for agent actions at or near defined access boundaries

Sources