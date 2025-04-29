Malware, Breach, Patch/Configuration Management

Zero-day intrusion purportedly thwarts BreachForums comeback

Cybernews reports that BreachForums had its planned revival last week purportedly hindered by a zero-day intrusion against the outdated MyBB forum software used by the BreachForums[.]st site then owned by "Anastasia." "Due to the failure to apply critical security updates and patches, the infrastructure may have been vulnerable, allowing potential unauthorized access by third parties or law enforcement agencies," said BreachForums' latest owner "Momondo" who is allegedly part of the notorious hacking forum's original team led by Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, also known as Pompompurin on the new BreachForums[.]sx site. Aside from emphasizing separation from Anastasia's team following the failed comeback of the forum, Momondo also expressed no intentions to collaborate with Shiny attackers and other threat actors that may undermine the site. Meanwhile, additional details regarding the identities of actors who perpetrated the takedown of Anastasia's Breached site which includes a message selling the site's database and source code for $2,000 remain uncertain.

