Wytec hack poised to have major financial toll

Massive financial losses are being anticipated by Wytec International, a Texas-based telecommunications solutions provider, after its website was impacted by a cyberattack last week, reports SecurityWeek

While Wytec was able to restore its website using backups following initial defacement on August 25, attackers vandalized the site soon after, said the firm, which also offers drug sensing and gunshot detection solutions, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"As a result of this incident, in addition to losses arising from the website being inoperable, the Company was forced to cancel a seminar scheduled for September 2, 2025," noted Wytec.

Apart from taking down the site, Wytec has also adopted additional safeguards against potential intrusions, as it informed the FBI regarding the attack. An investigation into the incident and the identity of its perpetrators conducted alongside third-party cybersecurity experts is still ongoing.