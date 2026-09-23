Worker stress increases due to AI-driven security threats

Workers are experiencing increased stress due to IT security risks, with a significant rise in anxiety compared to the previous year. This heightened concern is largely attributed to the growing sophistication of AI-powered cyber threats, impacting employee well-being and organizational readiness, with further coverage provided by Tech Radar.

A recent report by Object First indicates that 91% of workers feel uncomfortably stressed by IT security risks, a seven percentage-point increase from last year. While AI tools have boosted productivity for nine in 10 employees, seven in 10 also cite AI-driven threats as a primary source of their stress. Fewer than a quarter of organizations feel adequately prepared to handle these evolving threats. Beyond direct cyberattacks, which cause stress for 50% of workers, high workloads and understaffing (also 50%) contribute significantly.

Gaps in backup and recovery tools (41%) and pressure to maintain uptime (44%) further exacerbate the problem. Three in four employees find recovery tools difficult to use without specialized security knowledge, leaving many feeling overwhelmed during incidents. This stress negatively impacts job performance for 78% of workers, with 39% considering quitting.