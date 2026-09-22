Amazon blocks Meta’s Muse AI agent from its marketplace

Amazon has blocked Meta Platforms' Muse artificial intelligence agent from accessing its e-commerce marketplace, notifying users of the decision late Sunday. The move comes as Muse has seen rapid adoption, topping download charts shortly after its US release, with further coverage provided by Silicon Angle.

Amazon stated that third-party applications facilitating purchases should operate openly and respect service provider decisions. A key concern for Amazon is that Muse did not identify itself as an agent during purchases, a violation of Amazon's terms of service, which require agents to embed a text snippet in HTTP requests. Additionally, Amazon expressed concern that Muse could access customer data, including account pages and purchase history, which they view as an "undisclosed third party moving through customer accounts."

Meta is reportedly working to enhance Muse's data protection guardrails, including the upcoming Muse Confidential VM, to prevent such access. This follows a similar incident last year when Amazon sued Perplexity AI over its shopping agent, in which a court dismissed the case but did not bar Amazon from blocking agents that breach its terms of service.