Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management, Threat Intelligence

Widespread WordPress site takeovers likely with Post SMTP plugin bug

Today’s columnist, Sebastian Gierlinger of Storyblok, offers nine tips for integrating a content management system with an ecommerce platform. (Credit: Getty Images Stock Photo)
(Credit: Getty Images Stock Photo)

Threat actors could compromise over 200,000 WordPress sites' admin accounts by exploiting a high-severity Post SMTP plugin vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-24000, BleepingComputer reports.

All Post SMTP plugin versions up to 3.2.0 are affected by the bug, which stems from improper access control within the plugin's REST API endpoints and could be leveraged to facilitate total email log access even for low-privileged users, as well as allow admin account password resets, reset email interception, and eventual account takeovers, according to a security researcher who had reported the flaw in May. Only 48.5% of WordPress sites using the Post SMTP plugin have been updated to Post SMTP plugin version 3.3, which was released last month to resolve the security issue, according to statistics from WordPress.org. Within the remainder of sites using vulnerable iterations of the plugin, over 96,000 sites could be compromised in attacks involving other security vulnerabilities.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorBotnetBrute ForceCovert ChannelsDeepfakeDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDisruptionDistributed ScansDumpSec

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds