Widespread cyberattack prompts DeepSeek to limit registrations

Newly emergent Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek had new user registrations temporarily halted following an ongoing sweeping cyberattack against its services, reports BleepingComputer.

Additional details regarding the intrusions were not provided by DeepSeek, which noted continued operations for existing users as the AI tool surpassed OpenAI's ChatGPT on the Apple App Store. However, DeepSeek — which caused a significant U.S. stock market sell-off after being touted to have at least similar performance to U.S.-developed AI models but at a much lower price tag — is suspected to have had its API and Web Chat platform subjected to a distributed denial-of-service attack. Such a development comes as DeepSeek R1 was noted by cybersecurity company KELA to be "significantly more vulnerable," compared with ChatGPT. "KELA's AI Red Team was able to jailbreak the model across a wide range of scenarios, enabling it to generate malicious outputs, such as ransomware development, fabrication of sensitive content, and detailed instructions for creating toxins and explosive devices," said KELA researchers.