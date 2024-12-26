Identity, Cloud Security, IoT

Widespread compromise possible Ruijie Networks cloud platform vulnerabilities

Internet of Things (IoT)

(Adobe Stock)

Nearly 50,000 Ruijie cloud-connected devices could be hijacked in attacks exploiting 10 security vulnerabilities in its Reyee cloud platform, all of which have already been patched, reports The Hacker News.

Most severe of the identified flaws were the critical server-side request forgery bug, tracked as CVE-2024-48874, inherently dangerous function vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-52324, and weak password recovery mechanism issue, tracked as CVE-2024-47547, according to an analysis from Claroty researchers.

Threat actors could also leverage the high-severity issue, tracked as CVE-2024-45722, to obtain the serial numbers and authentication credentials for all cloud-connected Ruijie devices, while another high-severity bug, tracked as CVE-2024-47146, could be exploited to enable remote code execution as part of an Open Sesame attack.

"This is another example of weaknesses in so-called internet-of-things devices such as wireless access points, routers, and other connected things that have a fairly low barrier to entry on to the device, yet enable much deeper network attacks," said researchers.

