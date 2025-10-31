Widespread Chromium browser crashes likely with severe Brash vulnerability

Over 3 billion users of Chromium-based browsers, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and ChatGPT Atlas , could have their browsers crash within seconds in attacks exploiting the critical Blink rendering engine flaw dubbed "Brash", reports Security Affairs

Intrusions harnessing Brash involve the preloading of a hundred unique 512-character hex strings in memory for maximum update throughput, accelerated triple-updates from a burst injector, and persistent UI/main thread injections to collapse browser operations, according to security researcher Jose Pino.

Attackers could also program Brash to run at certain moments, enabling its evolution into a "temporal precision weapon," added Pino. Such a vulnerability "demonstrates that architectural flaws in core components like Blink have massive and global consequences. This is not an isolated bugit's a design flaw that affects the entire Chromium ecosystem," said Pino, who emphasized the importance of basic cybersecurity protections in ubiquitous web technologies to prevent such a threat.