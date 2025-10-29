AI/ML

ChatGPT Atlas, AI chatbots vulnerable to context poisoning

CyberScoop reports that OpenAI's new artificial intelligence browser agent ChatGPT Atlas, as well as AI-based chatbots ChatGPT and Perplexity AI, could have their decision-making processes compromised in a new attack involving a simple user-agent header modification.

Researchers from AI cybersecurity firm SPLX created a website that seemed like a professional biography page for a product designer to regular users but displayed negative commentary about the designer upon the discovery of AI crawlers.

Another test involving fictional job postings with certain evaluation criteria inflated titles, credentials, and accomplishments of job candidates upon their webpages' detection of an AI crawler, according to researchers, who noted the potential exploitation of the vulnerability to fuel smear campaigns and fraud.

"There's no explicit terms of service for OpenAI and ChatGPT; [they] don't specifically disallow this behavior from websites... The first step for OpenAI would be to start implementing some verification methods and actually banning bad actors," said SPLX AI engineer Ivan Vlahov.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Expert says AI could make cybersecurity teams obsolete

While artificial intelligence has helped hackers create stealthier malware and "hyper-personalized phishing," former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly believes it could also shift the power toward defenders, The Register reports.
ChatGPT Atlas susceptible to Tainted Memories exploit

ChatGPT Atlas hit by Tainted Memories exploit Researchers at LayerX Security have uncovered a critical cross-site request forgery vulnerability in OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser that allows attackers to inject malicious instructions into the AI's persistent memory, enabling code execution and account takeover, reports The Hacker News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds