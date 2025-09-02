Application security, Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

WhatsApp addressed actively exploited zero-click flaw

The Whatsapp app logo is displayed on an iPhone on Aug. 3, 2016, in London. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
TechCrunch reports that WhatsApp has released updates resolving an iOS and macOS app vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-55177, which had been exploited alongside the recently patched Apple zero-day, tracked as CVE-2025-43300, in a highly targeted spyware campaign that commenced in late May. Fewer than 200 WhatsApp users have been compromised in the intrusion, according to Meta spokesperson Margarita Franklin, who did not provide details about the attacker or spyware vendor behind the incident. However, attacks involving both flaws were noted by Amnesty International Security Lab Head Donncha O Cearbhaill to have led to the deployment of an illicit exploit facilitating data exfiltration from targeted Apple devices. Such a development comes months after NSO Group was ordered to pay a $167 million fine to WhatsApp after it had compromised over 1,400 users with spyware as part of a hacking campaign six years ago. WhatsApp had also dismantled a spyware campaign launched against Italian civil society earlier this year.

