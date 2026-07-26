How to Build Application Detection and Response

Program ComponentsApplication detection and response requires four components: signal architecture, investigation readiness, application-layer response capability, and ownership structure. Each component addresses a specific failure mode in application security investigation.
Signal ArchitectureSignal architecture defines what the application emits, at what granularity, and when. Working backwards from investigation requirements, each signal type must include specific fields that enable correlation and reconstruction.Authentication events must include: timestamp, user identifier, session identifier, authentication method (password, MFA token type, API key), source IP address, MFA status (required/completed/bypassed/failed), and outcome (success/failure/error). The session identifier field enables linking authentication to subsequent actions — without it, investigators cannot determine which data accesses belong to which login session.Authorization decisions require inline logging with access events, not separate audit trails. Each authorization check must emit: user ID, session ID, requested resource identifier, resource type, authorization outcome (pass/fail/missing-check), and timestamp. Authorization failures logged separately from access events create correlation gaps that make investigation reconstruction impossible.Data access events need object-level granularity, not endpoint-level logging. Required fields include: user ID, session ID, object identifier (not just table or API endpoint), object type, access type (read/write/delete), and timestamp. Most application logs record API endpoint hits but omit the specific objects accessed — this gap prevents scope determination during investigations.Business logic execution events must capture transaction context. Include: user ID, session ID, transaction type, transaction parameters, outcome (completed/failed/blocked), and business rule evaluation results. Transaction-level visibility enables investigators to determine what business operations were attempted or completed.
Investigation ReadinessInvestigation readiness measures the application's capacity to answer five specific questions using emitted signals. These questions drive signal architecture requirements and validation testing.
|Investigation Question
|Required Signal Fields
|Common Gap
|Which objects did this user access?
|User ID, session ID, object ID, object type, timestamp per access
|Object ID often absent; logs record endpoint hits not specific objects
|Did any authorization check fail silently?
|Authorization outcome field on every access event (pass/fail/missing-check)
|Authorization failures logged separately from access events, not inline
|What was the action sequence in this session?
|Session ID on every event + event ordering field
|Session IDs not propagated across all log sources
|What was the scope?
|Event aggregation by session, user, and time window
|Logs exist but no pre-built aggregation; investigation requires manual reconstruction
|When did the condition begin?
|Retention window + earliest event timestamp
|Retention too short; first occurrence cannot be established
Application-Layer ResponseApplication-layer response defines what the application itself can execute when a signal fires or an investigation identifies a failure condition. These responses operate independently of SOC or SIEM workflows.Server-side session termination invalidates tokens and session state across all application components. Cookie deletion alone is insufficient — the application must invalidate session state in databases, caches, and API gateways. Implementation requires a centralized session store that all application components query before processing requests.Account suspension prevents all authentication for a specific identity without requiring password changes. The suspension mechanism must operate at the authentication layer, before authorization checks, and must be reversible without user action. Database-level account flags work better than authentication service configurations because they survive cache invalidation delays.Transaction blocking prevents specific operation types for an account while preserving read access. High-risk operations — financial transfers, data exports, configuration changes — can be blocked while normal application usage continues. Implementation requires business logic layer controls, not network or authentication-layer blocking.Token revocation immediately invalidates API tokens and OAuth grants. The revocation mechanism depends on token type and identity provider configuration — JWT tokens cannot be revoked without blacklisting mechanisms, while reference tokens support immediate revocation. Applications using JWT tokens must implement blacklist checking at token validation points.Rate enforcement reduces permitted actions per time window for specific users or sessions. Rate limits can be applied to authentication attempts, API calls, or business operations. Dynamic rate adjustment based on risk signals provides more surgical response than binary blocking.
Ownership StructureOwnership structure addresses the mismatch between who emits signals (development teams) and who needs to use them (security investigators). This structural gap causes most application detection and response program failures.Application teams own signal quality because they control what the application emits. Security teams cannot directly modify application logging — they can only specify requirements. The ownership model must include a formal signal review process where security defines required fields and development implements them.Security teams own investigation capability because they define what questions must be answerable. Investigation requirements drive signal architecture — not logging framework capabilities or compliance checklists. Security teams must validate investigation readiness before application deployment, not during incident response.The formal review process requires three validation points: pre-development signal specification (security defines required fields for each event type), pre-deployment signal validation (security verifies that emitted signals support investigation questions), and post-deployment investigation testing (security conducts simulated incident scenarios to validate end-to-end capability).
Mechanism ConsequenceSignal architecture failures create investigation blind spots that persist throughout the application's lifecycle. When authentication events lack session IDs, investigators cannot correlate login events with subsequent data access — every investigation becomes a correlation exercise rather than a lookup operation.Authorization logging gaps enable silent failures where access checks fail but applications return success responses. The authorization decision must be logged inline with the access event, not in separate audit trails. Separate logging creates timing gaps where access logs show successful operations while authorization logs show policy failures.Object-level granularity determines investigation scope accuracy. Applications that log API endpoints but not accessed objects cannot answer scope questions — investigators cannot determine which specific records were viewed or modified. Database query logging captures object access, but most applications do not correlate database activity with application-layer sessions.Response capability determines containment speed. Applications without server-side session termination cannot stop ongoing attacks — cookie deletion is client-controlled and can be bypassed. Account suspension requires authentication-layer implementation — business logic layer controls do not prevent token-based access.Investigation readiness testing reveals gaps before incidents occur. Applications that cannot answer the five investigation questions during normal operations will fail during security incidents. Simulated incident scenarios identify correlation gaps, retention inadequacies, and signal propagation failures.
Implementation GuidanceImplementation follows three phases: signal architecture, response capability, and ownership integration. Each phase includes validation checkpoints that prevent progression with incomplete implementations.Phase 1: Signal Architecture ImplementationAuthentication event enhancement requires modifying login workflows to emit required fields. Session ID generation must occur at authentication time and propagate through all application layers. Most applications generate session identifiers correctly but lose them during API calls or background processing.
// Logic pattern / pseudocode — validate for your platform
auth_event = {
timestamp: current_timestamp(),
user_id: authenticated_user.id,
session_id: generate_session_id(),
auth_method: "password+totp",
source_ip: request.client_ip,
mfa_status: "completed",
outcome: "success"
}
emit_signal("authentication", auth_event)
Implementation ChecklistPhase 1 — Signal Architecture (5 items):
- [ ] Authentication events include session ID, user ID, MFA status, authentication method, outcome
- [ ] Authorization decisions logged inline with access events (pass/fail/missing-check)
- [ ] Data access events include object ID, object type, user ID, session ID
- [ ] Business logic execution events include transaction type, parameters, outcome
- [ ] Signal fields reviewed against investigation question requirementsPhase 2 — Response Capability (4 items):
- [ ] Server-side session termination implemented and tested
- [ ] Account suspension pathway defined and tested
- [ ] Transaction-type blocking available for high-risk operations
- [ ] Rate enforcement controls available at user and session levelPhase 3 — Ownership (4 items):
- [ ] Security team has defined required signal fields
- [ ] Development team has implemented and validated signal emission
- [ ] Pre-production signal review added to deployment process
- [ ] Investigation readiness tested with simulated incident scenarioTesting investigation readiness requires attempting to answer each question using only application signals. Manual correlation indicates signal architecture gaps — investigation should be query execution, not data reconstruction.The ownership integration phase addresses the most common failure mode: security teams specifying generic logging requirements while development teams implement compliance-focused audit trails. Investigation-driven signal specification prevents this mismatch by working backwards from operational requirements.