Cyber Security News reports that Western Digital has issued a critical security update to fix a flaw in multiple My Cloud network-attached storage devices that could allow attackers to take complete control of vulnerable systems. The vulnerability, identified as CVE-2025-30247, is a remote code execution bug that could be exploited without authentication, putting sensitive data at risk of theft, ransomware attacks, or integration into botnets.The company released firmware version 5.31.108 on September 24, 2025, to address the issue and urged customers to apply the update immediately through the device's administrative interface. Security researcher w1th0ut was credited with responsibly reporting the flaw, which affects a wide range of My Cloud products including PR2100, PR4100, EX4100, and EX2 Ultra. Analysts warn that unpatched NAS systems remain prime targets for cybercriminals due to the valuable personal and business data they store. Western Digital advised users to enable automatic updates to ensure ongoing protection against emerging threats.
Cloud Security
WD urges urgent update for My Cloud devices
An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsCloud ComputingGreynet
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds